Entertainment
Lisa Banes hit and run death amplifies concerns about scooters on city streets – CBS New York
NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – The theatrical community mourns the death of actress Lisa Banes, who succumbed to her injuries Monday following a hit and run involving a scooter earlier this month on the Upper West Side.
His death comes as pedestrian-related road crashes have increased across the city and newer, more mobile modes of transportation flood the streets, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Seen in video: Marijuana thrown on the roof during an attempted theft in Brooklyn
She was known for her roles in “Gone Girl” and “A Cure for Wellness”, but her friends remember Banes best for her magnetism and kindness.
Ten days after being hit by a scooter driver, the 65-year-old actress succumbed to head trauma. The driver who killed her is still at large.
Banes was crossing Amsterdam Avenue at West 64th Street on June 4, when a scooter ran a red light, knocking down the actress, who had right of way.
His death is one of 60 pedestrian deaths this year – an 87% increase from last year.
“Obviously, the mayor has not prioritized safe streets or reimagining our city around people and their needs, and as a result, we are seeing an increase in violence,” said Danny Harris of the Transportation Alternatives group.
Transportation advocates fear the death toll will continue to rise as New Yorkers swap public transportation after the pandemic for micro-mobility devices like e-bikes and electric scooters. The city legalized both modes of transportation last year and announced an electric scooter pilot program starting this summer in the Bronx.
READ MORE: Police say man smashed bottle in front of subway driver in Brooklyn
Lawyer Daniel Flanzig said the city’s infrastructure was not equipped to handle the volume.
“There really was no oversight when these programs were launched and now what we’re doing is trying to catch up,” Flanzig said.
At the scene of the hit-and-run accident, Fan found electric bikes and electric scooters flying recklessly down the street right next to a flashing sign warning people of the tragedy that has struck.
When asked if the city is going to better regulate traffic violations for electric bikes and scooters, Mayor Bill de Blasio said: “I am very confused when people go against the grain and create a danger to themselves and to others. So we will continue to refine the way we regulate, how we apply. But again, whenever we believe that a particular business is not acting in a way that is safe for New Yorkers, we also maintain the option of shutting it down. “
Banes was visiting New York City from Los Angeles and was here to take part in a Manhattan Theater Club production.
Social media has been inundated with tributes from family and friends, including Clive Davis, who wrote “his irreplaceable loss must be faced”.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the New York Police Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888- 57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NO MORE NEWS: NYPD: 10-year-old girl sexually assaulted by stranger in her Manhattan home
Christina Fan of CBS2 contributed to this report.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]