Lisa Banes hit and run death amplifies concerns about scooters on city streets – CBS New York

NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – The theatrical community mourns the death of actress Lisa Banes, who succumbed to her injuries Monday following a hit and run involving a scooter earlier this month on the Upper West Side.

His death comes as pedestrian-related road crashes have increased across the city and newer, more mobile modes of transportation flood the streets, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Seen in video: Marijuana thrown on the roof during an attempted theft in Brooklyn

She was known for her roles in “Gone Girl” and “A Cure for Wellness”, but her friends remember Banes best for her magnetism and kindness.

Ten days after being hit by a scooter driver, the 65-year-old actress succumbed to head trauma. The driver who killed her is still at large.

Banes was crossing Amsterdam Avenue at West 64th Street on June 4, when a scooter ran a red light, knocking down the actress, who had right of way.

His death is one of 60 pedestrian deaths this year – an 87% increase from last year.

“Obviously, the mayor has not prioritized safe streets or reimagining our city around people and their needs, and as a result, we are seeing an increase in violence,” said Danny Harris of the Transportation Alternatives group.

Transportation advocates fear the death toll will continue to rise as New Yorkers swap public transportation after the pandemic for micro-mobility devices like e-bikes and electric scooters. The city legalized both modes of transportation last year and announced an electric scooter pilot program starting this summer in the Bronx.

READ MORE: Police say man smashed bottle in front of subway driver in Brooklyn

Lawyer Daniel Flanzig said the city’s infrastructure was not equipped to handle the volume.

“There really was no oversight when these programs were launched and now what we’re doing is trying to catch up,” Flanzig said.

At the scene of the hit-and-run accident, Fan found electric bikes and electric scooters flying recklessly down the street right next to a flashing sign warning people of the tragedy that has struck.

When asked if the city is going to better regulate traffic violations for electric bikes and scooters, Mayor Bill de Blasio said: “I am very confused when people go against the grain and create a danger to themselves and to others. So we will continue to refine the way we regulate, how we apply. But again, whenever we believe that a particular business is not acting in a way that is safe for New Yorkers, we also maintain the option of shutting it down. “

Banes was visiting New York City from Los Angeles and was here to take part in a Manhattan Theater Club production.

Social media has been inundated with tributes from family and friends, including Clive Davis, who wrote “his irreplaceable loss must be faced”.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the New York Police Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888- 57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NO MORE NEWS: NYPD: 10-year-old girl sexually assaulted by stranger in her Manhattan home

Christina Fan of CBS2 contributed to this report.