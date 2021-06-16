Disney College Program participants arrive at Disney World





ORLANDO, Florida. Disney World announced last month that it would restart its college program in June, and now the first wave of attendees has arrived. What would you like to know Disney College Program participants have arrived

This wave of participants will remain at the Flamingo Crossings Village complex

The program was suspended in March 2020 in response to the pandemic On Tuesday, Disney welcomed the students who will participate in the program. The photos were shared on the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page. What a joyous day for all of our future Cast Members as they begin this new adventure filled with hope, inspiration and magic, read the post. We are delighted to welcome them to our Cast family as they settle in and begin their training this week. Disney World President Jeff Vahle was on hand to greet the students. It was energizing to meet some of these exceptional students and hear their excitement about starting their own Disney journey, Vahle said in an Instagram post. So many of our leaders started their careers in the college program, and I’m proud to see it continue to grow even more Cast for the future. This wave of attendees will be the first to stay at the new Flamingo Crossings Village housing complex, located just west of Disneys Animal Kingdom. The Disney College Program, which allows students to work in a variety of roles across Disney World (and in some cases earn college credit), was suspended in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, Disney began contacting students whose schedule was disrupted by the suspension, urging them to reapply. With the program relaunch, Disney said it will implement health and safety protocols for attendees, including non-contact move-in protocols and face mask requirements in common areas. In recent weeks, Disney has lifted many of the pandemic measures implemented last year, including ending mandatory temperature checks. Face masks became optional for fully vaccinated visitors in most areas of the complex on Tuesday.

