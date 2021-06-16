The Killers Bruce Springsteen Dustland music video was filmed in Utah





Brandon Flowers was at JFK International Airport in New York City, preparing to return home to Utah, when he got a text message a number he didn’t know. The post praised Flowers, The Killers, and complimented the singers’ style. And then there was a request: we have to do Dustland someday. The note, which Flowers recently shared on his Twitter account, then ended with a simple Bruce. In a recent Twitter post, Flowers remembers getting this message over a year ago. He wrote that he didn’t want to jump to any hasty conclusions, so he searched for the area code on Google. It was from New Jersey. Could this message really come from the Bruce Springsteen, he thought? In his in-depth Twitter post, Flowers explained how he then texted a friend of his, who also happens to be Springsteens’ son, for confirmation. It was, in fact, The Boss. This post arrived in February 2020 shortly before the closure of the C0VID-19 pandemic abruptly ended all concert tours and closed all concert halls. Now the Dustland collaboration between The Killers and Springsteen which was filmed in Utah has come to life. What is The Killers song Dustland about? The Killers and Springsteen released Dustland, a remake of the band’s original song on Wednesday A fairy tale from Dustland from 2008, according to Weekly entertainment. It’s an appropriate collaboration The flowers were vocal about Springsteen’s influence on his music, and said the Born in the USA singer inspired him to write A Dustland Fairytale in the first place. In his recent Twitter message, Flowers explained how he wrote A Dustland Fairytale while his mother battled terminal brain cancer. At the time, her parents had been married for over 40 years. It was an attempt to understand my father, which is sometimes a mystery to me, Flowers wrote on Twitter. Mourning my mother. Recognize their sacrifices and maybe even glimpse how strong love must be to be successful in this world. It was my therapy. It was cathartic. Flowers said Springsteen, who extensively sings about the struggles and hopes of ordinary people, opened the door for him to write A Dustland Fairytale. It makes you happy to see where your music is going and who it inspires, Springsteen told the Today show Wednesday. I find this very exciting. How did Bruce Springsteen get involved with Dustland? Recently said flowers Rolling stone that when he finished writing A Dustland Fairytale in 2008, he sent Springsteen a copy of the song and a note expressing his gratitude for his influence. I attribute my discovery and absorption of his music to helping me become a more authentic writer, said Flowers. Rolling stone. He helped me see the extraordinary in ordinary people and in their lives. And in this case, it was my parents who were under the microscope. Their faith and their doubts, their search for salvation in the desert. It sounds biblical. It also sounds Springsteenian. After that, the musicians have crossed paths a few times over the years, but Land of dust marks the first collaboration of the pairs. When Springsteen contacted Flowers via text message, the initial idea was to perform the song live together. But, of course, the pandemic has changed plans. They decided to save it instead. It means a lot to get a text from Bruce, said Flowers Rolling stone. Not to mention an appearance on one of our songs. He lives and breathes American royalty. Filming of Dustland in Utah Utah music fans will likely recognize the setting of the Dustland music video shot in Provos Velours Live Music Gallery. Although Springsteens’ part was filmed remotely from New Jersey, Velor owner Corey Fox said Boss’s presence was felt. During a very dark year that constantly made me question the unstable career path I had chosen, there were opportune moments of clarity and enlightenment that reassured me about my choice. This performance was one of those moments, Fox shared in a Facebook post Wednesday. It’s not every day that a group like The killers hand selects your location to make their dream collaboration with a musical legend like Bruce springsteen!

I do not know Brandon Flowers well, but I knew what it meant to him, Fox continued. And I hope they know what it has meant to me for a year like this. Live music will return to Velor next month, depending on location Facebook page.







