Bombay HC Calls on State to Investigate and Explain How Politician and Actor Obtained Remdesivir | Bombay News

The Bombay High Court (HC) ordered the state to conduct a full investigation into the alleged supply of essential Covid drugs by MPP Zeeshan Siddiqui and actor Sonu Sood of the BDR Charitable Trust in Mazagaon and the pharmacy of the Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon (East), respectively, and how these two entities obtained the injections when the supply of Remdesivir was solely the prerogative of the central government.

The court also asked for details of research reports that indicated smokers are more susceptible to Covid-19 and questioned the Mumbai civic body on measures taken to provide shelter and basic facilities to the homeless. and to the inhabitants of the roadway during the pandemic.

A bench of SP Deshmukh division and Judge Girish Kulkarni, while hearing a bunch of public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Sneha Marjadi, activist Nilesh Navlakha and others on various issues relating to the management of Covid during the second wave and the availability of drugs to treat mucormycosis, was informed by Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhaoni that the state had filed a response to the questions raised by the court during the previous hearing.

Responding to the question about how Siddique and Sood provided injections like Remdesivir, Kumbhakoni submitted the investigation into the two cases revealed that while Siddique had asked people to get the injections from the charitable trust of Mazagaon, Sood had obtained the injections from a pharmacy located in a hospital in Goregaon. He further argued that a criminal case had been filed against the trust while further investigation into the pharmacy revealed that the injections were purchased at the Cipla distribution center in Bhiwandi.

When the court asked why only the charitable trust and its trustees were reserved and not Siddique, Kumbhakoni replied that the MLA had only diverted people to the trust. But all this happened at the request of one person, is not directing someone a crime? In either case, we would expect the government to seriously consider the role of both, the judiciary said.

The court added: When acting as a messiah, do they even check if the drugs are fake? It’s very easy for anyone to go on social media and say I’m the one who comes to your aid. Is this a good situation? The government does everything but at the same time you have a parallel agency? We leave it to your conscience to examine the role of these two?

Kumbhakoni then assured the bench that, first, they wanted to go to the source of the material and then determine the individual roles.

The GA then responded to the question about smokers being more sensitive to Covid and said there were three reports from foreign researchers on the basis of which an Indian doctor concluded that smoking had an effect. The court then asked for an opinion on what measures could be taken by the government as smokers were more vulnerable and the best possible measures could be taken along with data on the number of such patients admitted and treated.

7,511 cases of mucormycosis in the state to date

The state, during the court’s update of mucormycosis cases, said there were 7,511 patients with mucormycosis as of June 15, of which 4,380 were active cases and 675 patients have died.

When asked if the deaths were due to the Amphotericin-B injection shortage, Kumbhakoni said the analysis of the deaths was underway. As for Mumbai, he said there were 396 active cases, of which 114 were from Mumbai residents while 282 were from outside the city.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh informed the judiciary that the Center had imported drugs for the treatment of mucormycosis from Gilead, United States, and that the distribution was fair among the states. When the bench asked why only 18,450 vials were provided between June 8 and June 15 when the demand was nearly 17,000 per day, Singh said the drug was being provided as available.

Senior lawyer Anil Sakhare of the Mumbai Civic Body also informed the judiciary that there was a shortage of amphotericin B, after which Kumbhakoni assured that she would be supported to some extent with the provision of 22,000 bottles from June 18 to 20 and 18,000 bottles from June. 21 to 30 by the Haffkine Institute.

The judiciary postponed the hearing of the PIL to Friday, June 25.

Mumbai civic organization providing 10,000 food packages

While answering the question about measures taken for homeless people and sidewalk dwellers, the attorney for the Mumbai civic body said he was providing 10,000 packs of food for each meal in the different neighborhoods. He added that he also has 24 buses to provide food and basic necessities to the poor and needy three times a day.

The lawyer also assured the bench that temporary shelters were provided to the needy to protect them from the rains as well.