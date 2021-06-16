Bryan Cranston opens up about ‘Your Honor’ and his career – The Actor’s Side – Deadline





Deadline

Watch this week’s edition of my Deadline The Actor’s Side video series with Bryan Cranston and get a master class in acting as well as a look at a career of extraordinary versatility and purpose. Undoubtedly one of the greatest of our time, Cranston has six Emmys, two Tonys, an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, and countless other accolades in a career spanning Broadway (LBJ, Network), movies (Trumbo, upside down) and television (Breaking Bad, Malcolm in the middle). Cranston also produces and directs, and wrote a successful memoir. We discuss everything, including his latest small-screen triumph in Showtime’s limited Emmy-contender series. Your Honor, in which he plays a New Orleans judge who is caught in a moral quagmire as he tries to protect his teenage son, who is involved in a traffic accident that kills the son of a local crime boss, then try to cover it up. Cranston dominates the role again, which can be compared in some ways to his eponymous Walter White in Breaking Bad, but it details the main differences between these two characters as well as what brings him to take on a role. He also talks about the seven-month delay in production caused by Covid, how it actually helped him polish the role, and his approach to directing the series finale. In addition to all things Your Honor we cover the waterfront of Cranston’s career, including his early days as a Hollywood-born actor and the son of two other actors; play iconic real-life characters like Dalton Trumbo and Lyndon Johnson; playing the role of Howard Beale in the London and Broadway productions of Network; and why he didn’t want to watch Peter Finch’s Oscar-winning portrayal of the role that won Cranston a Tony and Olivier Award. We also discuss why he thinks breaking Bad was best suited to the TV series format and would have made a “bad movie”, his preference between stage, TV, and movies, as well as his thoughts on one of my favorite characters: his voiceover work in as a chef in the animated film by Wes Anderson The island of dogs. Cranston also reveals that he will return to the stage at the Geffen Theater in Los Angeles in February 2022. To watch our conversation and hear Cranston’s “actor’s side”, click on the video above. Join me every Wednesday during Emmy season for a new episode.







