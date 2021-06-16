Domo and JMills Entertainment Win Five Telly Awards | Business





SILICON SLOPES, Utah – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 16, 2021– lodge (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it and his production partner JMills Entertainment are the recipients of five Telly Awards recognizing the co-production of the Domopalooza 2021 opening speech production at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The awards include a Gold Medal for the Opening Segment of the General Online Exhibition, a Silver Medal for the Online Handicraft Set Design and three Bronzes for the General Online Virtual Events and Experiences, online craft making and online craft writing respectively. The Telly Awards are the top prize honoring video and television on all screens. Created in 1979, the Telly Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations from 50 states and 5 continents and are judged by executives of video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo. In the face of a year like no other, Domo has continued to challenge the limits of our new world, continuing to create captivating and engaging work, said Sabrina Dridje, Executive Director of the Telly Awards. This year, submissions have doubled from what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to reach an audience. Domopalooza, Domos’ annual customer event, is the modern BI event of the year. It brings together business leaders, data professionals and IT leaders looking to approach BI in new ways, modernize business processes and leverage BI by unlocking high-value data to act on what matters most. In its seventh year, Domopalooza 2021 embraced unprecedented times and gathered content for a production that was uniquely Domo, delivering a one-of-a-kind virtual event to thousands of customers and viewers. Every year Domo takes production to a new level with his live show, said Jeremy Miller, director and founder of JMills Entertainment. With the event online, it was important for us to match this level of world class show that they put together with our production value and Josh’s performance. It’s gratifying to be recognized for the incredible virtual experience and content that the entire Domopalooza team has worked so hard to deliver to our clients, said John Mellor, Director of Strategy at Domo. This recognition is particularly significant because providing an unparalleled user experience has always been one of Domos’ organizational principles. The complete list of winners of the 42nd edition of the Telly Awards is available at www.telyawards.com/winners. About JMills JMills Entertainment, a nationally recognized, multi-award-winning full-service film production studio in Utah “Where Passion Bleeds.” Trusted by Tesla, Ford, T-Mobile, Verizon, Panasonic, Traeger and Domo, your message becomes ours as we strive to create authentic stories that make a difference on a global scale. We strive for excellence in cinematic craftsmanship, messaging and performance, from the early stages of creation to the final touches of post-production. JME targets the heart of the story and delves into authenticity, truth and soul, ensuring the finished product will resonate with your audience. See our work on www.jmillsent.com/films. About Domo Domo is the Business Cloud, enabling organizations of all sizes to leverage cloud-scale BI in record time. With Domo, critical BI processes that used to take weeks, months, or more can now be performed on the fly, in minutes or seconds, at an incredible scale. For more information on how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps clients go fast, go deeper, and be bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Domo and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005853/en/ CONTACT: Cynthia Cowen [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA UTAH INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET AUDIO / VIDEO SOFTWARE FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES TV AND RADIO DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Domo Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 06/16/2021 16:05 / DISC: 06/16 // 2021 16:06 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005853/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos