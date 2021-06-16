Actor-producer Anthony Mackie named host of ESPYS 2021





Actor and producer Anthony Mackie, best known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson / The Falcon, will host The ESPYS next month from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York. Mackie will take the mic to help celebrate a grueling year in the sport by honoring players and unforgettable performances. Nominations for the 2021 awards were announced on Wednesday. Additionally, the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and the Pat Tillman Award for Service will be featured during the show, which airs live July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. “I am delighted to host this year’s ESPYS and celebrate the gift sport was last year,” said Mackie. “They allowed us to cheer on our favorite teams and athletes together at a time when many felt so lonely. As a sports enthusiast myself, I can’t wait to meet some of my favorite athletes and celebrate their achievements! Mackie recently took on the role of Captain America in Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” which debuted on Disney + in March. Mackie has starred in notable films such as “The Hurt Locker” by Kathryn Bigelow. He also starred and produced AppleTV + ‘s “The Banker” and the Netflix sci-fi action film “Outside the Wire”, which became the # 1 movie on the streaming platform over the course of. his first week of release. NFL star Russell Wilson, WNBA star Sue Bird and USWNT star Megan Rapinoe co-hosted last year’s awards. ESPYS 2021 will follow the Covid-19 2020 back-to-work safety agreement with AMPTP and all relevant city, state and CDC guidelines. ESPYS helps raise awareness and fundraise for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano during the first ESPYS in 1993. ESPN helped raise over $ 134 million for the V Foundation over 28 years.

