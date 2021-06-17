Who is the character of Sophia Di Martinos Loki? | Entertainment





[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 2, The Variant.] LokiThe second opus continues to shake things up for the titular god of mischief (Tom hiddleston) when he found himself face to face with the variant most sought after by TVA. But who are they? Sophie Di Martino has finally made her screen appearance, but her actual role remains unconfirmed. Is she the female version of Loki or some other Marvel Universe figure? Upon meeting the magical being in some sort of superstore in the middle of a 2050 hurricane in Haven Hills, Alabama, Lokis’ exchange presents a few quirks. He first meets the Variant in the aisles of the stores where they own several civilians and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi mosaku) before revealing their true form. While Variants ‘golden horned helmet might hint at a female version of Lokis’ character, a possibility from the comic book source material, there is another character Di Martino could channel. Enchantress (aka Sylvie Lushton) is a character from the Marvel Comics who was related to Loki and matches the physical appearance of Di Martinos Variant slightly better. Originally from Broxton, Oklahoma, Sylvie wakes up one morning to find that she possesses powers and that she is no longer just an average young woman. Loki created her and she possesses powers similar to the God of Mischief. Her blonde hair and blue eyes also match Di Martinos, as opposed to the comic book version of the female Loki who has black hair like her male counterpart. It’s possible that Di Martinos Variant is a fusion of the two characters, but only time will tell. When Loki has a chance to chat with the Variant, he asks, me, I guess? While inhabiting the body of Hunter B-15, the Variant responds, please, if anyone, you are me. The line is definitely confusing and supports Lady Loki’s theory, but as their discussion continues, there is one notable comment made by the variant that suggests otherwise. Don’t call me that, the Variant said to Loki after he called them Loki. The disgust in their voices is apparent, which suggests that they may not be a variant of Loki. The pair end up fighting physically and Loki continues to say that I would never treat myself like this, which is another clue that this variant may not be what he planned after Mobius (Owen Wilson) told him it was another Loki. Description of the wonders The Enchantress character states that the witch initially uses her powers to fight crime, but her sense of what a hero and villain are is a bit confused, and she often ends up working like the latter. It’s certainly an apt description of the chaos caused by the variant in the final moments of the episodes, triggering several branches straying from the sacred timeline. Further clues that this variant is the Enchantress is the ending of Episode 1, which saw the Minutemen come after the character in 1858 in Salina, Oklahoma. Could this have been a breadcrumb trail hinting at Sylvie’s connection to the state in the comics? And some viewers even pointed out that in the episode 2 credits, the foreign listings have the character displayed as Sylvie rather than Variant. Only time will tell for sure who this variant really is, but its place in the story becomes clearer after this interesting episode. Loki, New episodes, Wednesdays, Disney +







