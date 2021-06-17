Uncredited Lord of the Rings actor Gimli speaks for the first time

Peter Jackson and the creative team behind the Lord of the Rings trilogy have brought together an on-screen and on-set community. The nearly two-year experience of filming was so deeply felt by the ensemble that after they finished filming, the Fellowship cast got tattoos to cement the bonds they had forged together in New Zealand. . Only one member of the main cast doesn’t wear the Elven Nine on him: John Rhys-Davies.

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings films, and we couldn’t imagine exploring the trilogy in just one story. So, every Wednesday of the year, we’ll be going back and forth again, examining how and why movies have remained modern classics. This is the year of the Polygon ring.



Since he gave life to Gimli the Dwarf, Rhys-Davies joked that he doesn’t have the tattoo because whenever there is something dangerous or involving blood I sent my liner in to do it. But the true story is much more complicated and impressive. Another actor spent a lot of time playing Gimli alongside other Community actors, albeit without much credit. Stuntman and double size Brett Beattie has never told the media about his time playing Gimli in the Lord of the Rings movies until now, but in his humble way, he’s ready to share the full extent of it all. what he put into the role, remember old battle wounds and reveal why he was chosen to become a member of the tattoo community.

Beattie was about as green when he entered the hit world of Middle-earth. Although he did some acting in high school as a child in Canterbury, on the South Island of New Zealand, he had no serious acting experience to speak of. What he had going for him, however, was a black belt in martial arts, a lot of riding experience, and a height of 410 useful for a movie where many of the main characters are dwarves or hobbits.

I am a country boy. I come from a rural background, Beattie tells Playserver. To have no experience. I couldn’t have gotten more kicks in the deep end, let’s put it that way.

Initially, Beattie was hired to do horse stunts. (I did this for two weeks and from all I did, my god it was dangerous.) However, the cast quickly picked him up because he was a capable double and could replace Rhys- Davies who, although he played a dwarf. , was the tallest member of the core cast at 61. But once it became clear that the facial prostheses needed to bring Gimli to life triggered a nasty allergy in Rhys-Davies’ skin, Beattie became Gimli’s go-to.

I’m aware that a lot of people, even the toughest the Lord of the Rings fans assume a lot of the shots are some kind of awkward camera angle or shrinking CGI John Rhys-Davies, Beattie says with a cheerful laugh. I don’t want to pop anyone’s bubbles, but I can only think of a few shots where CGI was used to shrink Rhys-Davies.

Viewers can’t really tell when Gimli is Rhys-Davies and when he’s Beattie, that’s all the point, but Beattie can. He remembers watching a 1.5-minute YouTube video of Gimli’s fight scenes and realizing that every second of the cut, except four, was him. Beattie says he spent 189 days about 2,300 hours as Gimli, all told.

His time on the set was not without incident. Last month, Beattie underwent her third knee reconstruction surgery, a consequence of exploding both knees while filming the films. The surgeon would ask me how I got these injuries, and I was like, well, I was fighting Uruk-hai in Helms Deep, says Beattie, as he lists other close calls like a sinking canoe, dodging horse hooves and taking an ax over his head. While holding one of the heavier, more detailed prop shafts for a close-up of Gimli running, Beattie attempted to throw the weapon from one hand to the other.

I cut my eyebrows as I passed. Because I was wearing a prosthetic mask, the blood could not come out. So the blood pooled and pooled under the mask until, eventually, a bag under the eyes that was stuck on ruptured and blood began to spurt out, he recalls. It looked a lot worse than it actually was.

Even when they didn’t turn into balloons of blood, these facial prostheses were hard to endure. The double scale playing the hobbits had full rubber masks that they could simply put on and take off, and there was an unwritten rule that they could not be in the masks for more than an hour at a time on the tray. Beattie, meanwhile, had over 2 kilograms of silicone and foam rubber stuck to his face for at least 12 hours a day, sometimes more.

A lot of guys couldn’t do it, Beattie said, not trying so much to brag as to just seriously express how difficult these prosthetics were. I had actually seen a guy ask to put it on and he was getting claustrophobic and had to take it off.

I couldn’t have gotten more kicks in the deep end

Towards the end of the shoot, Beattie was running over fumes both figuratively and literally, considering he was essentially sweating the chemical adhesives used to secure Gimli dentures. He and his prosthetic artist Tami Lane were often the first people on set in the early hours of the morning to get him ready to shoot, and then he struggled to sleep due to the onset of insomnia. He started taking naps, in costume, while filming.

I’d be awake Brett, let’s go! and the next thing I knew was to walk through Fangorn Forest or the mines of Moria to be chased by goblins, he recalls. I wasn’t awake, I wasn’t sleeping, I just found myself in this really crazy state of consciousness.

Beattie was doing well, more than he ever imagined when he first got involved in the the Lord of the Rings movies, and he certainly went above and beyond what one would expect from a typical stuntman. The rest of the cast knew that, too. This is where tattooing comes in, as well as some of the nastier aspects of filmmaking.

With encouragement from her seasoned movie star cast members, Beattie, who had no agent or experience in the film industry, applied for some screen credit worthy of the time and effort. which he had devoted to Gimli. The producers agreed, saying he was going to feature in the credits as Gimlis’ stunt, ladder, and double pic. But a week later, he was told that he actually couldn’t receive the onscreen credit, due to the film’s politics and concerns about preserving the illusion that is Gimli. Beattie is listed in the credits, but just as a stuntman. (Book by Sean Astins about his filming time the Lord of the Rings, Outward journey and return: a story of actors, confirms that Beattie almost got co-credit for playing Gimli.)

Beattie is reluctant to tell this story. As overwhelming as the bait and switch is, he holds no hard feelings, understands the impulse to protect Gimli as a character, and he doesn’t want to rock the boat or cause controversy in the world of The Lord of the Rings. Still, the lack of proper screen credit was a bummer after everything he put in the movies. The cast realized this. While Rhys-Davies is often quoted as saying he sent Beattie to get a tattoo in his place, Beattie says and Outward journey and return: a story of actors corroborates that it was in fact the rest of the cast who contacted him.

I remember Elijah Wood approaching me first and inviting me. And to tell you the truth, my biggest concern at the time was John Rhys-Davies. I knew it wasn’t meant to be for me that I was being asked to do this tattoo. So I said I had to think about it, Beattie explains, adding that he relented when Viggo Mortensen and Orlando Bloom asked him again the next day.

So one Sunday afternoon, Beattie, Mortensen, Bloom, Wood, Astin, Ian McKellen, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan (Sean Bean was already in England, according to Beatties recollections) went to a tattoo parlor in Wellington. to get an elven figure engraved on their body. It was an honor for Beattie, no doubt about it.

Beatties only regret what happened afterwards. After we got the tattoos Elijah told me, myself and a few of the cast members are going to Peter Jackson’s armory today, uh, to play with machine guns. Come. Still completely exhausted by the rigors of filming, he declined.

I almost feel like I owe the cast some kind of excuse for not digging deeper and making that effort, admits Beattie. I spent a lot of time on set with the actors as a professional. I spent a lot of time with mainly Viggo and Orlando socializing and fishing, but I didn’t have much to do with the [hobbit actors] or Peter Jackson. Everything was very professional and it was the opportunity to meet them and have them meet me without a mask stuck on my face.

Although she missed some connections with machine guns, Beattie is still a member of that special community. He is no longer in contact with the other actors, although Bloom made a special effort to track him down and catch up with him when they were both working on the Hobbit movies. Today Beattie, who worked with EA Games on the the Lord of the Rings video games after filming, and still sometimes playing the role of a stuntman, spends most of his time operating a native tree farm in Canterbury. He doesn’t show his tattoo much and doesn’t get any recognition, really, for what he put on in the Lord of the Rings movies.

Despite being considered (if at all) a mere Gimlis stuntman, Beattie is proud of what he accomplished while making the films. I knew I had done something harder than I had ever done in my life, and I knew I would never work so hard again, he says, adding that he also thinks he did. something good for his country, given the tangible ways the trilogy has benefited New Zealanders. film and tourism industries.

Play Gimli was a life-changing experience, for more reasons than just getting permanent ink to quietly honor his little-known contributions. Beattie ended our interview by telling the story of her last day of filming. He was standing until the early hours of the morning for the home delivery of her first child, then jumped on a plane to film the Two towers scene where Gimli is stuck by a dead warg and breaks the neck of an orc. In less than 24 hours, he was home with his baby in his arms.

There aren’t too many people who were warg jumped, killed an orc, and delivered a baby on the same day, Beattie said with a smile.