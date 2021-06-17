Hollywood past, Hanover present – the Boston Globe





It’s one of a kind, said John Stomberg, director of the Hood Museum of Art, in a recent interview with Zoom. He was referring to the Kobal Foundation Collection, which the Dartmouth College Museum acquired last month. The collection consists of more than 6,000 photographs: film photos, advertising portraits, production plans. They cover six decades of cinema history, from the silent era to the 1970s. They include some of the most beautiful photographs of some of the most beautiful faces of the 20th century. John Engstead, “Marlon Brando for“ A Streetcar Names Desire, ”Warner Brothers,” 1950. Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College: The John Kobal Foundation Collection. Jeffrey Nintzel Famous names associated with the collection don’t just belong to movie stars. Photographers who have worked in the collection include Ernst Haas, Margaret Bourke-White, Edward S. Curtis, and Yousuf Karsh. The masters of Hollywood glamor are particularly well represented George hurrell and Clarence Sinclair Taurus.

Unknown, “Clarence Sinclair Bull photographing Clark Gable and Vivian Liegh for ‘Gone with the Wind’, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer”, 1939, Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College: the John Kobal Foundation Collection. Jeffrey Nintzel When asked if he had a favorite photographer among the many featured in the collection, Stomberg nodded. I know I’m supposed to say, Oh they’re like my kids and I love them all equally. Then he smiles. I have a favorite, however: Bull. Bull headed MGM’s stills department for almost 40 years. The quality of his work is as remarkable as the length of his career. Her artistic relationship with Greta Garbo was as important in forging her image and her legend as that which she had with the director of photography. Guillaume Daniels. Ernst Haas, “Barbra Streisand for ‘Funny Girl’, Columbia Pictures”, 1968, Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College, collection of the John Kobal Foundation. Jeffrey Nintzel Kobal, who died in 1991, began collecting photographs in the 1960s. He first sought them out in second-hand and second-hand shops. His career as an artistic journalist has given him access to film studios and photographers, many of whom are now retired or nearing the end of their careers. At the time, little or no value was placed on these photographs. The studios were happy to donate prints and even negatives. This saved them the cost of storage or the trouble of throwing them away. And photographers were flattered by Kobal’s interest. (Hood’s purchase does not include negatives. The ones the foundation keeps.) Kobal, who will write more than 30 books on the history of cinema, helped organize the first museum exhibition dedicated to Hollywood photography, in 1974, at the Victoria & Albert Museum. . Eugene Robert Richee, “Louise Brooks, for Paramount Pictures”, 1929, Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College, collection of the John Kobal Foundation. Jeffrey Nintzel One of the most notable aspects of the collection is the way it overlaps high and low. It’s like movies that way. A 1929 portrait of Eugène Robert Richee by Louise Brooks could have been painted by an avant-garde surrealist contemporary in Paris. The black dominates: her dress, the bottom and, of course, the famous haircut in helmet. The darkness contrasts starkly with the pallor of her face and hands and a long, long string of pearls. They almost seem to be floating in space. There are therefore works of great art, even innovative, but also more common photographs. Watching them offers a revealing window into American customs, attitudes and society in general. The collection will be used as a teaching tool by several disciplines, said Stomberg. Attributed to Milton Brown, “Lillian Gish from the Wind, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer”, 1927, Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College, collection of the John Kobal Foundation. Jeffrey Nintzel Geographically, Hanover, NH, is far from Hollywood. Yet there is a long-standing connection between Dartmouth and the cinema. Alumni include novelist and screenwriter Budd Schulberg, producer Walter Wanger, actor Robert Ryan, and writer-actor Buck Henry. Another alumnus was screenwriter Maury Rapf, who went on to teach at Dartmouth, as did famous film historian David Thomson. Did the association play a role in the upcoming collection at Hood? It had something to do with it, Stomberg said. One of our angels was very aware of the connection and thought it would help him deepen it. Attributed to James Manatt, “Buster Keaton for ‘Go West’, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer”, 1925, Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College: The John Kobal Foundation Collection. Jeffrey Nintzel How much did Dartmouth pay for the collection? I have no right to answer that, said Stomberg. But I’ll say this: What we paid for was about a quarter of what the entire collection could have gotten on the market and who knows how much more if split up and sold as individual items. The foundation was very aware of the teaching and research element of selling in Dartmouth, and that was a big factor. Unknown, “Charlie Chaplin and Jackie Coogan for ‘The Kid’, Charlie Chaplin Productions”, 1921, Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College: the John Kobal Foundation Collection. Jeffrey Nintzel A wide selection of the collection is available on the Hood website. The museum plans to mount an exhibition of photographs from the collection in early 2022. Mark Feeney can be reached at [email protected]

