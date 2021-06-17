Hollywood restaurant has set up illegal dining hall in traffic median





Earlier this week, Eater announced the upcoming debut of Mokuzai, a pop-up sushi restaurant that plans to operate in a private park filled with lanterns in Hollywood at the intersection of Cahuenga, Wilcox, and Franklin. However, multiple sources, including representatives from the Hollywood United Neighborhood Council (HUNC) and the Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council (HHWNC), say Mokuzai has taken over the space illegally and is defying the city’s mandate to cease operations. The parklet, which is technically a city-owned traffic median, is not classified for use as an outdoor dining area, according to the LA Department of Transportation (LADOT). Mokuzai was advertised as a sushi pop-up by the owners of Madera Kitchen and Cafe Solar, Milton Sznaider and Loyal Pennings, who have been operating their restaurants and event space on the corner of Cahuenga and Franklin since 2014. Without informing the city of their plans, Sznaider and Pennings removed low-level vegetation from the triangle-shaped median, built a fence, and placed furniture and fixtures to create what looked like a secluded outdoor dining area. Before these improvements, the median was never used as a public park, and contained only a large tree, called vegetation, and a 9 meter high vertical Hollywood sign welcoming drivers coming from highway 101 in the neighborhood. However, according to George Skarpelos, chairman of HUNC, Sznaider and Pennings lacked the power to clear existing vegetation to accommodate furniture, fixtures and a six-foot-high fence around the median for their own purposes. Additionally, HHWNC President Anastasia Mann told Eater that while Sznaider and Pennings have a permit to dine al fresco for the sidewalk outside of Madera Kitchen, they do not have a permit for the sidewalk. middle triangle across the street. Mann also says that the the median is zoned A1, which prohibits commercial use. And finally, a representative from LADOT said meals in the Median were never approved by the city and that their office would contact Streets LA (the city’s street services office) to enforce the unauthorized use of the median. When contacted for comment, representatives for Sznaider and Pennings said Mokuzai was using the health permit, liquor permit and outdoor permits from Madera Kitchen, located across the street at corner of Cahuenga and Franklin. Sznaider and Pennings claim to have been working on the pop-up for months and only recently received a refoulement. Apparently, Madera’s team has helped pay for the maintenance of the park for the past 15 years, and for the past year has been the only party paying for maintenance, electricity and water for the median, which costs up to $ 2,000 per month. . In one newsletter to the Whitley Heights Civic Association in May 2021, Sznaider and Pennings say they were given permission to develop an outdoor space from David Wexler, a median boss who has helped pay for its restoration and upkeep since 2015. In the newsletter, Wexler tells Milton [Sznaider] approached me and told me he wanted to take it back as an outdoor dining area. I said if you have a plan go for it. Representatives for Sznaider and Penningss said they are in talks with the city to ensure the scheduled June 24 opening date goes smoothly. The pop-up had opened smoothly this week, but informed customers about Instagram that a major leak had taken place in the kitchen and that it would be open again on June 17th. Despite the tension between Madera / Mokuzai and the Neighborhood Defenders, Sznaider and Pennings don’t appear to be intending to remove their additions to the space. It’s unclear at this point what will happen to the median, as Sznaider and Pennings have repelled any attempts to remove the furniture and the fence. HUNC officials claim Streets LA has already asked Sznaider and Pennings to remove all items and cease trading at the Median. Earlier this week, the LA County Department of Health street vendors raided and fined to operate carts and other non-compliant cooking vessels.

