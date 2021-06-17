Nationwide Children’s latest expansion plans call for new tower

Nationwide Childrens Hospital today unveiled a strategic plan that includes new investments of up to $ 3.3 billion over the next five years.

The new funding commitments will go towards hiring, research, equity efforts and four new buildings on the growing Livingston Avenue campus of hospitals.

A new 12-storey hospital tower will be built next to the current one; an orthopedics and surgery center will be built in Livingston, near Grant Avenue; and two new research buildings are now planned for a lot that is currently used for parking west of Parsons Avenue.

The new plan will be funded by a combination of philanthropy, operations and debt financing, according to a press release.

The hospital campus was expansion for years, with most of the growth occurring on land north of Livingston Avenue between Grant and Parsons. Some development activities, however, have had an impact on other areas, such as Livingston Park and the Near East.

The strategic plan, available for consultation here, sets out five main areas of interest:

Integrated clinical care and research

Health equity and population health

Pediatric behavioral and mental health care

Genomics and personalized medicine research

Quality and safety

Nationwide Childrens has established itself as an international leader in pediatric care and research, and this plan is particularly ambitious as it allows us to have an even greater impact on the well-being of children and families, said Alex Fischer, President and CEO of Columbus Partnership. and chairman of the board of directors of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, in a statement. Our commitment reflects a strong community of supporters, who help provide the highest quality care to the children of central Ohio and those who travel here from around the world. We will make discoveries with widespread impact, while strengthening the health and well-being of neighborhoods and local families.

