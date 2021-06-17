Kannada actor Chetan Kumar questioned by Basavanagudi police for anti-Brahman messages





Two first information reports (FIR) were recorded against actor Kannada Chetan Kumar, in the police stations of Ulsoor Gate and Basavanagudi in Bengaluru.

Kannada actor and anti-caste activist Chetan Kumar said police in Basavanagudi in Bangalore interrogated him on June 14 (Wednesday) for four hours in the event he was convicted of allegedly “undermining beliefs. religious through his recent tweets on Brahmanism. The actor said the police summoned him for his social media posts, where he criticized Brahmanism, citing Dr BR Ambedkar and Periyar. After his four-hour questioning, the actor took to Twitter and said: “I stand up for truth and democracy. I am proud to contribute in my own way to the global movement for equality, justice and no. -violence. The fight continues! “On June 15, the actor received a notice from the Basavanagudi police station to appear for investigation into his social media posts against Brahmanism. There are two First Information Reports (FIRs) recorded against Chetan Kumar at two police stations in Ulsoor Gate and Basavanagudi. According to The Hindu, while Brahmin Development Board lodged the complaint with the Ulsoor police station, a community organization lodged the complaint with Basavanagudi. He was convicted under Articles 153B (accusations, assertions detrimental to national integration) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting his religion or religious convictions) of the Indian Penal Code. . pic.twitter.com/BH8PtLHQ94 Chetan Kumar / (@ChetanAhimsa) June 16, 2021 The Karnataka Brahmin Development Board had filed a complaint against Chetan with the Bengaluru police commissioner, Kamal Pant. The Council claimed that the actor’s views were detrimental to “religious beliefs.” The complaint against him said that Chetan’s remarks bore accusations detrimental to national integration. Shivaram Hebbar, the Minister of Labor, also alleged that Chetan had hurt the feelings of the Brahmin community and insulted the Constitution. The minister also called for action against actor Kannada. The actor had written articles against Brahmanism two weeks ago, in response to actor Upendra’s remarks that talking about caste perpetuates it. On June 6, the actor tweeted a photo of himself and captioned it: “Brahmanism is the negation of the spirit of freedom, equality, brotherhood … We must uproot Brahmanism from Ambedkar. While all are born equal, to say that only the Brahmins are the highest and all the rest are low because the untouchables are pure nonsense. This is a big Periyar hoax. “ Chetan’s position won him the support of several Ambedkarites and anti-caste activists. Amid the complaints, Chetan Kumar said he would continue to talk about caste. The actor said he has been highlighting and replacing the anticast ideas of Ambedkar, Periyar and Kuvempu for a decade in a modern context.







