Hollywood Casino fined heavily for drunk customers

Most people Pennsylvania Casino Enjoy beer and cocktails without incident. But this was not the case for a visitor Hollywood Casino In Grantville.

back 6 and a half hours And 3 beers At the Hollywood casino Regular self-exclusion customers hit 5 different parked vehicles In the parking lot, then while driving Only three wheels on Interstate 81, the Pennsylvania police arrested everything and gave the women Drunk Driving..

The penalty was the result of board approval. Public meeting on June 16 Consent agreement with the Executive Advisory Office of PGCB Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC, The operator of the Hollywood Casino on the Penn National Race Course.

At the PGCB meeting on Wednesday, the person’s name was not provided, it was just doubled. “LC” who Self-exclusion list..

January 5, 2020 LC entered at 8:52 a.m. Hollywood Casino From the bus entrance. After a brief interaction with the keepers, she gradually played on various slot machines until 11:15 a.m.

We understand that we are trying to find a “hot machine”. But LC moved 40 times Maybe it looked like a set of musical chairs for casino security.

At 10:54 a.m., she spoke to the bartender. Home Project Pen After that I ordered draft beer and crazy elf.. She returned to the slot machine and ordered another beer at 12:20 pm then another beer at 1:57 pm.

LC sat down at the slot machine at 2:23 p.m. and tried to get up, Fell to the ground And I was helped by a regular customer nearby. She walked over to the ticket exchange and returned to the slot. About 45 minutes later, she I spoke to the guards The person who informed the watch that it was there Escort clients who may be drunk At the security office.

However, LC Sit on a slot machine Security guards and beverage management assistants talk to him She concluded that she was not drunk..Hollywood Casino since Closed security supervisor Because of bad judgment.

After interacting with the Security and Beverage Officer LC ran into another client.. But she didn’t stop playing the slots for a few minutes before coming back to redeem the ticket.

After all, LC played at the Hollywood Casino for 6 hours and 21 minutes. 55 Separate slot machines. She ordered three beers from Crazy Elves. Mad Elves was created by Treggs based in Hershey, PA. 11% alcohol..

Three-wheeled drunk driving

LC has left Hollywood Casino 3:28 p.m... After interacting with the guards, at the entrance of the bus. When she got in the car and left the Hollywood Casino parking lot, Hit 5 different parked vehicles Causes damage. Despite the collision with another car, the LC did not stop and instead left the property.

Pennsylvania Police I stopped LC at 3:41 p.m. on I-81..She had Only three wheels in his car.. A wheel came off following the dismantling of the derby in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino.

Jean ChloeThe Deputy Executive Board of PGCB presented the case during the meeting. He said the PSP said that LC Sign displayed Drunkenness recognized To hit the vehicle, and was Criminal charge..

Hollywood Casino fired an employee

At the PGCB meeting, a representative from Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing said: LC could not be identified As a member of the self-exclusion list. She was not patented (she It was like my late fifties) And did not play Player card..

Security examines slideshows of self-excluded individuals living around the casino. However, some people are not caught because the number of people is so large that they are just relying on their memory.

As mentioned earlier, Hollywood security supervisors have been fired.

A representative from Mountainview said:

“The boss claimed that she spoke to the individual and saw her leave and showed no signs of addiction. Based on the situation and the video, her judgment was untenable and we immediately fired her. “

President of the PGCB David Barach Mentionned: