Baba Ijesha: district court ruling to keep Nollywood actor Olarenwaju James in custody until July 13





8 hours wey don pass A Lagos Magistrates’ Court in Nigeria on Wednesday extended the period of detention for Nollywood actor Olarenwaju James AKA Baba Ijesha until July 13, 2021 before appearing in the High Court for trial. Police arrested and detained an actor in April 2021 and charged him with allegedly sexually assaulting a little girl. Actor’s lawyer Mr. Kayode took the actor’s case to the trial court after the client was unable to meet the bail conditions the court granted for May. . BBC Pidgin observes for the courthouse as the actor’s grounds make up the courthouse with the suspects. They got out of a police van. The actor wears a blue T-shirt and limps as he walks into the courtroom. Magistrate P Nwaka for his ruling, says the actor’s case has not already reached the high court and there is no room for the mouth to reach the dat level to say that the court of first instance is lower than the high court. I am not in a position to go to court in the last two months to say that court workers have gone on strike and put all cases on hold. Due to health concerns, the judicial authorities in Lagos grant Baba Ijesha on bail with certain conditions on May 14 wen dem bin do decongestion of the prison for the state, but the actor does not meet all the conditions of release on bail to date. Police arrest Baba Ijesha after popular Nigerian comedian Princess reports an alleged assault on her home with a minor who lives with her. Di comedian says how she knows how to say something bad na wen di girl attitude starts to change and she starts to perform badly for school. “Di mata bothers me and I do everything to make sure she starts doing well for school again.” The princess says the girl opens up later and explains Wetin Happun, immediately, the reason they are planning how to catch Baba Ijesha in the act. Dem plants a CCTV camera for the house and invites Baba Ijesha to come into the house. In two seconds, when I come home, I check my house everywhere to make sure no one is sleeping and the kids are sleeping. He checks the whole house for the cameras, den e start. I can’t start saying things and doing. My body is shaking because we are monitoring from my phone. I arrive once, the girl says she wants to go to the kitchen and no camera for dia, na wen pipo come enta be dat and we call the police, “she said. The Baba Ijesha case turns to a high profile case and starts the trend after my fellow actors start putting their mouths up for the im case. Some bin dey are asking for bail while the odas say not to release them, but to use am to teach the odas a lesson.

