Can “in the heights” change the Hollywood landscape?

In the Heights opened last week. It serves up a rare commodity: a big budget Hollywood musical created by a Puerto Rican American, directed by an Asian American and starring … Read More Issued: June 16, 2021



In the Heights, which opened last week, serves up a hot commodity: a big-budget Hollywood musical created by a Puerto Rican American, directed by an Asian American, and featuring a diverse racial cast.

Could this herald a change in Hollywood?

Carry a heavy burden

Calixto Chinchilla runs the New York Latino Film Festival and follows the evolution of In the Heights since it began to percolate in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s mind over a decade ago.

“It truly is a love letter for this neighborhood,” Chinchilla said. “I was in Washington Heights, I grew up there. So this whole feeling is real, the displacement is real because I no longer live there. The pity is that the Heights are changing, gentrification is real, a lot of us can’t afford to be there anymore. It’s a different neighborhood, so even this movie becomes the time capsule, if you will. “

Usnavi’s main character asks the kids to say the name of Washington Heights so that it doesn’t disappear, because even when Miranda was writing the play, he knew the community was changing.

In the Heights tells a particular story about a community, but Latin playwright Herbert Siguenza said that was not the way Hollywood saw him: “They put us all in this cohesive group and that’s right. very unhappy. “

Unhappy and problematic.

“We’re putting too much pressure on these films because it’s the only film of the whole year,” said Ethan van Thillo, founder of the San Diego Latino Film Festival. “I’ve seen that over the years. All this pressure has been put on that one movie. And if it’s not a success, then they say, okay, that’s why their audience doesn’t want to see it. their films. “

This is because movies about Latino and Latin stories are just too rare.

“We put a lot of pressure on them because we want them to represent all of our feelings, all of our history, all of our nuances. And it’s just impossible. It’s just impossible,” said Siguenza.

Cinematic background

Over the decades, Siguenza and Van Thillo have grown bored with the idea of ​​Hollywood telling their stories.

“I’ve heard a lot of people celebrate, ‘Oh my God,’ in the Heights ‘, that’s going to be a big change. We’re going to see more Latinos in front of the screen, behind the screen.'” Van said Thillo. . “But unfortunately, I’ve heard that before. We’ve seen it a few times with other films.”

Movies like Zoot Suit, which shattered stereotypes 40 years ago.

“It’s always important to remember those who came before us and movies like ‘Zoot Suit’ paved the way for someone like Miranda to even do what they’re currently doing, and in Hollywood to even distribute this. that’s done, ”Van Thillo said.

But Zoot Suit was politically provocative in a way that In the Heights isn’t.

“So I’m very happy with films that try to push the boundaries a bit and promote social justice issues and promote community education,” Van Thillo said. “I would say ‘In the Heights’ is more of a fantasy. It’s kind of like glossing over the realities of what’s going on right now.”

The movie even begins with Usnavi telling a story that begins with, “Once upon a time, in a far country known as Washington Heights”

The Washington Heights from the film are about as realistic as New York’s West Side Story, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Siguenza sees a similarity in the way the two films avoid politics.

“They really don’t go deep. It’s really about dancing and dancing and love stories that really carry these movies,” he said.

For a young Latino filmmaker like Luis Martinez of 2AM Burrito Productions, the film was a mixed bag.

“I would have liked to have seen a director of Latinx have the reins of this even if it was Lin-Manuel,” Martinez said. “But it felt good to see him on screen and it felt good to have a studio invest their money in a project like this, but if I had to say, they succeeded in 75 %, 75 to 80% on site. “

In the Heights, which opened in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, underperformed in Hollywood eyes. But Martinez said it’s an easy story to present to an editor.

“‘In the Heights’ underperform, what does that mean for the Latin audience? But I think the people who are going to do the next project are going to get the real streaming numbers from HBO When you have access to two releases online, you know that every HBO Max password is used by three or four different Latin American families. That’s almost 80 people who theoretically could have watched the movie over the weekend, “Martinez said.

Regardless of the performance of the film, the Latin American community is excited about the film.

“You can feel the excitement among the Latino film community, other film festivals across the country, and then locally, just by seeing how families are already responding through social media with a sense of pride and to see each other on. big screen, ”said Van Thillo.

“People love it, cry,” added Siguenza. “But I think people just react emotionally because we just don’t see each other. We just don’t see ourselves in a movie. We have tons of stories but we just aren’t represented in Hollywood.”

Be both supportive and critical of the film

Martinez offers to celebrate the film while taking the time to criticize it if necessary.

“I think as long as we have this conversation while supporting it, so that more artists like me and other artists who create content and tell stories and many of us have the chance to do more. movies, that’s what I would love to see come out of that, ”Martinez said.

But Siguenza has felt that old cynicism take hold because he doesn’t see In the Heights opening doors.

“There isn’t a lot of follow-up. I don’t know of any big upcoming Latino projects that would like to follow him next year. I don’t hear anything following that,” Siguenza said.

When Van Thillo launched the San Diego Latino Film Festival almost three decades ago, a film like “In the Heights” was just a dream. At the time, he was pushing Hollywood to just do Latin stories and not whitewash Latino characters like West Side Story did.

“I think we’re at a point now where we need to have Latinos portraying Latinos on screen and this musical obviously hasn’t. And so ‘In the Heights’ brings us to the level. superior, ”said Van Thillo. “However, we’re still not there, are we? I mean, we still don’t have the Latino director directing the movie.”

But Chinchilla defended Jon M. Chu’s choice as a director: “Being Asian, you know, isn’t a majority either. And he knows how to direct musicals after doing a few ‘Step Up’ movies. “

Siguenza sees it as a manpower problem: “Because you won’t get the second job if you don’t get the first job”.

Martinez said that a Latinx director might have been more sensitive to the diversity within the Latino community than an Asian American who grew up in California.

“And I think maybe that’s why there is so much negative feedback about the cast and in particular not enough Afro Latinos shown in the movie other than the dancing in the background,” he said. said Martinez. “We’ve got to have an internal conversation about, you know, Latino and Latino racism, colourism, you know, colonialism, all these things that happen, that get important.”

Latinos make up a quarter of movie audiences and Hollywood needs to reflect that on screen. This is why Martinez insists on the importance of supporting In the Heights even if it is not perfect.

“We can celebrate the fact that this is happening, we can also kind of just center ourselves and say that not every movie can be everything for every person,” he said.

“One movie cannot represent the whole community,” Van Thillo added. “So it’s important that In the Heights be the first of many new films.”

Chinchilla urges people to not only support the film, but to see it in theaters and not streamed on HBO Max.

“But the way he (Chu) opens it and uses his imagination. There are big explosive numbers. It’s shot in anamorphic, and to hear it at the Dolby Theater. We’ve gone too far as a people. to get over this pandemic so get out there and go to the theater, celebrate it, celebrate culture, celebrate life, see this movie the way it should be. And so I urge everyone to do the same, because it doesn’t happen not often. It doesn’t happen often at all, ”Chinchilla said.

There’s a line in the play that says, “Little things that tell the world we’re not invisible.”

“I like it a lot,” Siguenza said. “It’s a theme that we really have to stick to. As we have to have more films with specific details that really show us as human beings, as three-dimensional characters and not just cartoonish dancers, I want to see something more substantial. “

In the Heights may be a long way from West Side Story, but Hollywood still has a long way to go to represent the diverse Latino and Latinx communities.

