Maharashtra: “actor in difficulty” detained for having duped people under pretext of providing work in films, commercials | Bombay News





MUMBAI: Cyber ​​police at Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) recently arrested a 47-year-old actor for allegedly duping more than 80 people to the tune of Rs 2 crore under the pretext of casting for films and commercials.

Apurva Ashwin Dowda, with an MBA from a reputable university in the United States and a certificate from an acting institute, was struggling to make his mark in Bollywood.

Dowda was arrested upon arriving at the Khallapur tollgate on the Pune Express Highway on June 10 from his hiding place in Pune.

Officials said Dowda duped many in various states and abroad. It also has an office in Dubai under the name “Zenia Star”.

Police said he allegedly duped people to organize funds to release his film Trance which he spent Rs 25 lakh on.

However, Dowda was unlucky when he allegedly duped Mahesh Gupta (47), a resident of Borivli.

Gupta, who works in the aircraft parts business, paid Dowda Rs 33 lakh for the lead role of his daughter in an upcoming Bacho Ki Duniya film.

Although he is highly skilled, he developed a habit of making a quick buck and got into crime. He led a lavish life with siphoned off money. He changes his imported car every six months. He stays rented in a lavish house for just a month or two so no one can track him, a police officer said.

“We recovered nine cell phones with 40 SIM cards, nine bank accounts, several passports and an international driver’s license,” said DCP (Cyber) Rashmi Karandikar.

In her complaint, Gupta said, I transferred around Rs 33 lakh after Dowda pressured me to give my daughter the lead role in the movie. The money was paid through different bank accounts.

Gupta grew suspicious when the Dowda continued to ask him for money and there was no sign of the film being made.

Police said the accused starred in numerous commercials.

He is facing similar cases in police stations in Sakinaka, Oshiwara, Amboli, NM Joshi Marg and Dadar regions.

He was even arrested a few years ago and held in Arthur Road Prison.

Cyber ​​Police discovered he had created fake websites to lure people into roles in TV shows, movies, and commercials.

It also operates a search engine where it downloads contact details for car dealerships, doctors and businessmen after obtaining their contact details from mall entrance registers, police said.

The police team also discovered that the accused was registered with CINTAA and the Writers Association.

He also tricked models into luring them to roles in Bollywood films, ”police said.

Dowda is charged with cheating and counterfeiting after police recovered Rs 32.58 lakh he took from Gupta in January.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos