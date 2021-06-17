From the editor: new faces at the Summit Daily News





Like virtually every other business, the Summit Daily News has been hit hard by the pandemic. Advertisers have reduced their budgets, which has also forced us to tighten our belts. After our Federal Paycheck Protection Program loan expired in May 2020, we were forced to downsize and lay off three people, including our photographer, an ad salesman, and a content manager. Generous reader support for the newspaper through our donation feature went to the newsroom payroll and helped prevent further cuts. Now, as the county has fully reopened and a busy summer tourist season looms on the horizon, we have added new faces to our team and are moving experienced journalists into editing roles. Sawyer DArgonne, who has worked for Summit Daily’s parent company Swift Communications for four years, will be our new associate editor. Hell continues to report on public safety, courts, transportation and the town of Dillon in addition to helping with editing duties on Sundays and throughout the week. Our former associate editor, Steven Josephson, has joined the shared copying office of Colorado Mountain News Media, which oversees the design and writing of the Summit Daily, Vail Daily, Aspen Times, Post Independent, and Steamboat Pilot & Today newspapers. Former journalist Taylor Sienkiewicz is now our digital engagement editor, overseeing the digital distribution of our content on our website and social media channels. She succeeds former digital editor Heather Jarvis, who made the decision to be a stay-at-home mom after eight years at Summit Daily. Jefferson Geiger returned to the role of Arts and Entertainment Editor-in-Chief after a short hiatus with our shared copy office. In addition to the arts, entertainment, and nonprofits, hell will cover the city of Frisco in the future. He is also editor-in-chief on Saturdays. News on the team are reporters Jenna deJong and Lindsey Toomer. DeJong is originally from Missouri and received his journalism degree from Missouri State University. She previously served as editor of Biz 417 magazine before moving to Keystone to cover county government, health, business and real estate for the Summit Daily. She replaces Libby Stanford who worked at Summit Daily covering health for a year during the pandemic. Toomer recently moved to Breckenridge from Pennsylvania, where she received her journalism degree from Penn State and was editor of the student newspaper. It covers the municipal governments of Breckenridge and Silverthorne, education and the environment. The Summit Daily is also hire a sports reporter , who will replace Antonio Olivero when he moves to the Denver area this summer. He has worked for the Summit Daily for almost four years. On the advertising side, advertising director Eric Groves took over from Ian Donovan, who left at the start of the year. We also said goodbye to Dawn Gundersen, Tor Linzee and Nate Higgins and brought Suzanne Craven, Ally Macey and Tutti Tischler to the sales team. In addition, we were recruiting a digital sales manager. We have reopened our office to the public, so feel free to switch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday or by appointment. Our lobby remains open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday so readers can pick up recent copies of the newspaper. Find contact information for all of the Summit Daily team at SummitDaily.com/contactus. Nicole Miller is the editor-in-chief of the Summit Daily News. Contact her at [email protected]

