Fatherhood review: Kevin Hart goes from Cutup to serious actor





Before, when you called a movie a glorified sitcom, it was an insult. But when you watch “Fatherhood,” a shameless and undeniably sweet Netflix comedy-drama in which Kevin Hart offers a benign variation of his characteristic irritability as a devoted but desperate single father, it’s easy to imagine the version of the sitcom as richer, deeper, more layered. That said, on its own terms, the film does what it sets out to do. He takes Hart from a sullen, mischievous cut-up to a heartfelt, heartfelt actor, and he does it in a way that, at times, is truly touching, even though audiences can see every punctuated conflict and every beat tested on. the market will fall into place. Directed and co-written by Paul Weitz (“Little Fockers”, “About a Boy”), adapting the memoir of Matthew Longelin in 2011, “Fatherhood” is grounded in its opening tragedy. Matt (Hart), a technical engineer from Boston, and his wife, Liz (Deborah Ayorinde), are about to have their first child. In the hospital, Liz gives birth to a beautiful girl named Maddy … then dies, suddenly, of a pulmonary embolism. Films dating back to “Kramer vs. Kramer” have used celibate fatherhood to show men growing up in their humanity. But Matt, raising Maddy from day one as a child, faces an unusually steep climb. Yet he vowed to do it all on his own. He refuses the offer of his beloved mother (Thedra Porter) and stepmother (Alfre Woodard) to move in with him for six months, even though millions of people raising babies with of them the parents have in-laws on the premises. You’d think Matt, with a grueling job and a boss (Paul Reiser) who still pampers him, not to mention so little knowledge of child rearing that he doesn’t even know what colic is (he’ll learn) , would be grateful for the help. But no, the movie needs its high-concept situation of a man and a baby: the jokes about poop diapers, car seats and foldable strollers, the inevitable snippet of “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa (“Baby baby!”). It’s a movie in which Kevin Hart kisses, cries and learns to grieve. But more than that, he’ll play a scene where he throws a zinger or two, like he’s blowing an exhaust pipe, to get sincere. As he relaxes out of the prickly comedy mode, you begin to notice how expressive his face can be – in “Fatherhood,” Hart uses his crankiness to draw on the underlying emotions of a good man who pulls away. the despair. After 45 minutes, the film passes by when Maddy is five years old. As played by Melody Hurd, she is the completely adorable, well-adjusted child – exquisitely wise beyond her years, of course. Matt sends her to the same Catholic school her mother attended and develops an iron quirk about the dress code, so Maddy can wear kindergarten pants instead of a parish school skirt. It creates a whiff of dramatic friction, much like Matt’s return to the dating world when he meets the sassy, ​​gorgeous, and so supportive cynic that she’s holy (DeWanda Wise). Is everything going well? In fact, it is rarely stop work well. But Hart gives a real performance. The most moving thing in the movie is how, for the sake of his daughter, Matt keeps his late wife alive as a presence. She might be gone, but that’s why her glass is full.







