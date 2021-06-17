Weekly roundup of entertainment-related events in San Juan County

The designer market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Orchard Park around the corner Main and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

The Mysto magic show will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, June 18 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. One-day passes are $ 24 and half-day passes. day cost $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

DJ Mowgli takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. Day passes are $ 24 and half-day passes are $ 24. day cost $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Levi Platero performs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd. in Farmington. Release. Call 505-278-8568.

San Juan College AstroFriday Series Continues with a presentation of the “Navajo Skies” program at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday June 18 in a Zoom Online meeting format. There will be an in-person stargazing session in the Planetarium courtyard immediately following the second show led by astronomy professor David Mayeux. To join the Zoom meeting, enter the URL https://zoom.us/j/97976529608 for Meeting ID 979 7652 9608. Call 505-566-3361.

Luna in the front occurs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Farmington Farmers Market returns 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 19 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An opening reception for the exhibition “The Inner Canyon: Rafting Down the Colorado River” by artist Marilyn Taylor, will take place on Saturday June 19 at 2 pm at the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Taylor will be giving talks at 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm Admission is free, but donations of $ 3 are welcome. Call 505-599-1174 or visit farmtonmuseum.org.

Seated shotgun takes place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. One-day passes are $ 24 and one-half passes. day cost $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Comedy evening returns at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

A car show for Father’s Day will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 20 at the Pion Hills Community Church, 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. Call 505-325-4541.

Dustin Moore takes place at noon on Sunday, June 20 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. Day passes are $ 24 and passes are a half. day are $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Jah Sun and the rising tide will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. One-day passes are $ 24 and one-half passes. day cost $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Black velvet occurs at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 NM Highway 511 in Blanco. Release. Call 505-632-0879.

Dr Phil Pohl from Navajo Technical University and Holy Child Catholic School in Tijeras presents a lecture on water basics, energy-water nexus, water regulation and local water issues in “L ‘Water is the New Gold’ at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 21 at the 9,000-room Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus in Farmington or via Zoom meeting at sanjuancollege-edu.zoom.us/j/92453834758. Release. Call 505-566-4100.

Erin baxter, acting curator of anthropology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, will give a talk on her recent research at the Aztec Ruins National Monument at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21 via the Zoom and Facebook meeting. Join the Zoom meeting by entering https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88522361154?pwd=WHZndzlsalpST1FnaUpvLzdKNDZhZz09 to meet ID 885 2236 1154 with access code 944042 or visit the Chaco Culture Conservancy Facebook page to watch. Call 505-334-6174.

The Celtic duo Four Shillings Short performs at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. First St. in Bloomfield. Release. Call 505-632-8315.

Sam riggs occurs at 5 pm Wednesday, June 23 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. One-day passes are $ 24 and one-half passes -day at $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam will take place at 7 pm on Wednesday, June 24 at HeArt Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Release. Call 505-320-5084.

José Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Release. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected]