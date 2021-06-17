10 Great Actors Who Have Narrated Nature Documentaries: From Benedict Cumberbatch to Sandra Oh | Anglophenia





(Photo / s: Getty Images) Often times when you are minutes away from a wildlife documentary you think “hmm, that voice sounds familiar”. This may even be the case with the new Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty, narrated by Anglo fave Bill Nighy. Here’s a helpful guide from 10 other beloved actors who have narrated acclaimed nature documentaries over the years. 1. Benedict Cumberbatch the Sherlock the actor tells South Pacific, a BBC series exploring the natural history of Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, the Caroline Islands and other remote places in the region. His deep, dignified voice definitely adds gravity, and fans love the unusual way he pronounces “penguins” as “pengwings”. 2. Tilda Swinton Oscar-winning actress’s widely varied resume includes storytelling Galpagos, a BBC series exploring the natural history of the Galpagos Islands and their important role in the formation of Charles Darwinthe theory of evolution. Its soft Scottish accent gives the stunning shots of these historic volcanic islands an even greater sense of privacy. 3. Kenneth Branagh The BBC’s Visionary Emmy-Winning Series Walk with dinosaurs uses extensive CGI to depict dinosaurs in the style of a traditional nature documentary. It’s a bold concept that needs a weighty narrator to help bring it to fruition, so enlisting Branagh a super-distinguished actor known for his Shakespearean roles was a smart move. 4. Morgan Freeman Freeman’s instantly recognizable voice is beyond authority, so it’s no surprise that he has become a sought-after narrator over the years. Among the nature docs he has voiced include the Oscar winner The March of the Penguins, which follows a group of emperor penguins as they leave their ocean habitat to travel inland to ancestral breeding grounds. 5. Sandra Oh BBC America’s She walks with the monkeys tells the stories of three remarkable women Jane goodall, Diane Fossey, and Birut Galdikas who have embarked on lifelong journeys to live with some of humanity’s closest living relatives, the great apes. Quite rightly, it is told by another remarkable woman: Kill Eveis still awesome Sandra Oh. 6. Meryl Streep When she doesn’t add to her 21 Oscar nominations more than any other actor, Streep takes on the job of narrator as well. Among the projects to which she lent her voice is that of 2007 Ocean travelers, a touching feature film that explores parenthood among humpback whales. 7. Leonardo DiCaprio DiCaprio has been a passionate environmentalist since the late 90s. In 2007, he created, produced, co-wrote and narrated The 11th hour, an acclaimed film about the serious issues facing the planet’s life systems. It is a powerful and stimulating watch that was rather ahead of its time. 8. David Tennant the Doctor Who Favorite brought its familiar Scottish touch to a series of nature documents. Among them: two seasons of the hit BBC series Spy in nature, which offers a fascinating insight into the complex emotions of animals, including kangaroos, dolphins and orangutans. 9. Sigourney Weaver In the United States, Weaver provided the narration for the 2006 historical nature documentary series Earth. The following year, she presented Gorillas revisited, a BBC documentary about Dian Fossey, the environmentalist she poignantly portrayed in the 1988 film Gorillas in the mist. 10. Bill Nighy As mentioned, the Love, in fact the actor brings his wry charm to Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty, a visually stunning series that follows three families of meerkats as they vie for food and resources in South Africa’s Kalahari Desert. New episodes air Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America or you can watch the first episode online here. Did we miss any of your favorite actor-narrators?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos