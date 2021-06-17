Exceptional Minds Gives Autistic Artists Hollywood Connections





Exceptional Minds, a nonprofit career training academy and studio designed to prepare people with the autism spectrum for careers in the digital arts, held its eighth annual graduation ceremony on June 11. As part of the ceremony, a new honor, the Exceptional Alumni Award, sponsored by Variety, was presented to 2020 graduate Ryan Oldis. Oldis, 32, who recently joined Nickelodeon as a production assistant, recalls her mother first hearing about the academy through NBC when Oldis was trying to find an artistic outlet. Oldis started the academy’s two-week course – and ended up in his three-year program. Oldis had been interested in drawing and graphics, but said she also enjoys animation. His time at the academy allowed him to work his creative muscles. But the academy’s boost didn’t stop there. “They have connections with various studios, and I thought if I could apply to those I could network and take what I learned to Exceptional Minds and apply it to the real world,” she says. . Oldis is working on the “Santiago of the Seas” series, where she joins another Exceptional Minds alumna, Kate Jorgensen, who is the series’ production coordinator. Jorgensen has walked the same route as Oldis to the animation studio – internship and bonding. “She was the one who told me about this vacancy that came up and recommended that I apply,” Oldis says. Although Oldis spends a great deal of her time managing her calendars, files and emails, she always finds time to devote to art. “I still practice it outside of work,” she says. “I still do like everything I did at Exceptional Minds, except I do it now on my time, keeping my skills sharp and ready for the next time they are needed.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos