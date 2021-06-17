Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow is no longer a sexualized character | Entertainment





Scarlett Johansson is grateful that her Marvel alter ego, Natasha Romanoff, is no longer hypersexualized. The 36-year-old actress starred as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade after making her character debut in the 2010 film “Iron Man 2.” And Scarlett – who is reprising the role for the seventh time in the upcoming Black Widow movie – is thrilled that the way the character is treated and portrayed onscreen has evolved since that first cinematic appearance, in which Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark referred to Romanoff as a “piece of a **”. Discussing how her own maturity as a woman affected the portrayal of the character, she said, “Obviously 10 years have passed and things have happened and I have a much different and more evolved understanding. of myself. As a woman, I’m in a different place in my life, you know? And I felt more forgiving of myself, as a woman, and not sometimes probably not enough. I accept myself more, I think. It all has to do with this moving away from the kind of hyper-sexualization of this character and, I mean, you come back to “Iron Man 2″ and even though it was really fun and there was a lot good times, the character is so sexualized, you know? a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever like a piece of **, really. And Tony even refers to her as something like that at one point … [he says] ‘I want some’. Yeah and at one point called it a piece of meat and maybe at that point it actually sounded like a compliment. You know what I mean?” Scarlett believes that 11 years ago she would have accepted a comment like this as a compliment as a young woman, but now she wouldn’t because she understands her “self-esteem”. The BAFTA winning star is thrilled the world is changing and now men and women know that derogatory sexual comments are no longer acceptable. Continuing his discussion of Tony’s line in the ‘Iron Man 2’ script with Collider.com, she said, “Because my thinking was different. Maybe I would even have, you know, my own worth was probably measured against that type of comment or, like a lot of young women, you flourish. and you understand your own self-worth. It’s changing now. Now people, young girls, are getting a much more positive message, but it’s amazing to be a part of this change and to be able to come out on the other side and being part of that is an old story, but also progress. Evolving. I think that’s pretty cool. “ “Black Widow” – which hits theaters July 9 – takes place before Scarlett’s character is killed off in “Avengers: Endgame,” but the “Jojo Rabbit” actress insists the fate of her alter ego did not change his state of mind during the project. Scarlett said, “This movie became more of a reality, I guess, when we were doing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, so I knew the fate of the character.”

