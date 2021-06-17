Entertainment
Doug Liman on Attica Uprising Film, Oscars, Streaming
Doug Liman walked his illustrious career with Jason Hirschhorn, CEO of digital content curator ReDef Group, for a crowd of attendees at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday night – but not before he was approached by a group of devoted fans carrying movie posters outside Spring Studios in Manhattan, where he stood alongside ticket holders until an admirer assures him that he certainly didn’t need to queue .
Upon entering, Liman marveled at the opportunity to have these interactions again. “This is my first time coming back,” said the director Hollywood journalist. “You forget how much you missed in person. This is the reason why I make films. Because I like the idea of people going to the theater and watching stuff together. “
“This is my favorite thing in life, sitting in a movie theater – an ordinary movie theater, not a first, but an ordinary movie theater with an audience – watching a movie,” added Liman.
The directors’ series conversation with Hirschhorn started on an equally exhilarating note, with Tribeca co-founder Jane Rosenthal grateful decision to lift all restrictions related to COVID-19 now that 70 percent of adult New Yorkers have received the first dose of the vaccine: “That’s a reason to be happy!
What followed Rosenthal’s introduction was a 60-minute conversation about the age of streaming, Hollywood’s obsession with reboots, remakes, and covers, and what it all means for the Oscars in 2022 when , for the second year in a row, the Academy will allow films to skip a theatrical release and still be eligible due to the pandemic’s continued impact on theaters.
“People have been playing the system for years and, you know, they’ll keep doing it if nothing changes,” Liman said. “You put the film in theaters for a week and now it’s out in theaters. And then it goes on the streaming service.
He continued, “Again, Netflix now chooses which movies get attention, but I guess it’s really no different than it is now because it’s not really like the best movies chosen. for the Oscars.… There is a layer in between, that is, there is a huge marketing campaign that gets the rewards and generally the marketing goes behind which movies are the best …
The Tribeca cat also dove into the filmography of Liman, from Bourne’s identity to his small screen work as a director, executive producer and consultant on CO, the latter that he tried (and failed) to politicize lightly.
“In the middle of the first year, I was thinking, you know, we’ve got about 10 million people watching the show and they’re mostly young. Like, why don’t we get the housekeeper arrested on immigration charges, and start loving to put some substance into this teen soap opera? Liman recalled. “And Warner Bros. Television is like, ‘We’ve got hundreds of millions of dollars on the show. It is not your political agenda. Like, you don’t do that anyway. ‘ “
Liman was eventually able to incorporate heavier topics into his own projects, one of which was announced in 2010 – a film based on the 1971 Attica State Prison uprising – and it’s still ongoing. .
“This is a script that I have been working on for quite some time,” Liman told the crowd, noting that he had a personal connection to the events that left 43 dead: his father, the powerful trial lawyer Arthur L. Liman, headed the New York State Commission on Uprising.
Liman did not disclose any further details about the film, but the brief mention provided context for a larger point he was trying to make in response to a question posed by Hirschhorn about making films that might offend people. people.
“The simple fact that as a white filmmaker I can tell a story that is a very important African American moment in this country because [there] There was so much racism – and kept happening, not only in our country but specifically in our prison system – but, you know, I have this unique perspective of my father investigating this uprising, ”he said. Liman explained. “And the screenwriter I’m working with right now has the unique perspective of his stepfather who has been in Attica for seven years as a prisoner. So, I think to myself that we have a very personal connection to the story, but because we’re dealing with racial issues, I’m intentionally getting closer to the line.
Hirschhorn’s question led the couple to also discuss whether or not movies like Animal house or Bad news bear could be done in today’s cultural climate. The conversation and the general idea of watching movies of the past through the often ruthless lens of today is certainly nothing new – Seth Rogen has declared that he could not and did not want to write Super bad today; American pie director Chris Weitz Noted that he would be “very surprised if a film like this came out these days; “And while a Revenge of the nerds the restart is in progress, the new iteration will be would have not be a retelling of the film and its most problematic scenes (see: lead character Lewis seduces his crush in a way that has been described as rape by deception) – but according to Liman he’s less likely to retroactively consider the social impact of his films because he does exactly that by making them.
There is one thing he regrets, however.
“I smoked in Swingers, then a journalist for Time the magazine called me… he said, “We do all about smoking and movies, and did you know that when people show tobacco in movies, it encourages kids to smoke?” And you show all the smoking in Swingers. How do you feel about this? ‘ », Remembers Liman. “And I said, ‘I didn’t know that and I feel bad.’ To be honest, I never would have done that. “
The director added, “I was like, ‘I’m not going to show smoking anymore. “And, I mean, you watch Bourne’s identity, it takes place in France– there is not a cigarette in this movie!
