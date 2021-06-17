“Jump in Wow” this summer on Disney Junior! | Business

BURBANK, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 16, 2021–

Jump into Wow this summer with the premieres of two new Disney Junior series “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “Mickey Mouse Funhouse”, both featuring beloved iconic characters featuring all-new stories for children and families.

This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005799/en/

PHOTO CREDIT: Disney Junior “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” debuts with a prime-time special “Mickey the Brave!” on FRIDAY, JULY 16 on Disney Junior (7:30 p.m. EDT / PDT), followed by the series premiere FRIDAY, AUGUST 1. 20, on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:00 a.m. EDT / PDT).

Photos are available here.

First FRIDAY, AUGUST. 6, Simultaneously broadcasting on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9:00 am EDT / PDT), “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. The series follows Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales and their adventures as the young heroes team up with the Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther to take down foes like Rhino, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork. is the best way to save the day. The cast of the series includes Benjamin Valic (“Sonic the Hedgehog”) as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (“The Chicken Squad” from Disney Junior) as Gwen Stacy and Jakari Fraser (“Ben Is Back”) in that of Miles Morales.

First FRIDAY, AUGUST. 20, Simultaneously broadcasting on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:00 a.m. EDT / PDT), “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” continues the legacy of Disney Junior by showcasing Disney’s No.1 star Mickey Mouse and his friends for the preschool audience. The series features a new character, Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse voiced by Harvey Guilln (“What We Do in the Shadows”), who takes them on adventures to unique lands that inspire the imagination, introducing a whole new generation in the captivating world of these beloved characters. The show’s guest cast includes Jenifer Lewis (ABC’s “black-ish”) and GRAMMY Award nominee Mickey Guyton.

Each series will be available in DisneyNOW on their respective premiere dates and will begin airing on Disney + shortly thereafter. Launch platforms will vary by international territory.

Below is additional information about each series and deployment plans:

“Marvel’s Spidey and his amazing friends” debuts a series of animated shorts titled ‘Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ on MONDAY JUNE 21 on Disney Channel (9:25 a.m. EDT / PDT) and Disney Junior (7:25 p.m. EDT / PDT), followed by the series premiere FRIDAY, AUGUST. 6, on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9:00 a.m. EDT / PTD).

Harrison Wilcox (“Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest”) is the executive producer and Steve Grover (“Hello Ninja”) is the supervising producer. Chris Moreno (Disney Junior’s “Muppet Babies”) and Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior’s “TOTS”) are Supervisory Director and Consulting Director, respectively. Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is the composer of the series and also performs the theme song. The series is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Productions.

“Mickey Mouse Funhouse” debuts with a prime-time special “Mickey the Brave!” at FRIDAY JULY 16 on Disney Junior (7:30 p.m. EDT / PDT), followed by the series premiere FRIDAY, AUGUST. 20, on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:00 am EDT / PDT).

Phil Weinstein is executive producer and supervising director, Thomas Hart is co-executive producer and supervising story editor, and Mark Drop is story editor for Emmy-nominated “Mickey and the Roadster Racers”. Emmy Award winner Alan Bodner (“Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”) is the artistic director and Steve Walby (“Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures”) is the producer. Beau Black (“The Lion Guard”) is the series’ songwriter and co-wrote the original songs with Loren Hoskins (“Jake and the Never Land Pirates”). The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.

* Disney + premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

Both series will have robust off-air offerings to enhance the preschool audience experience. An assortment of children’s books from Disney Publishing Worldwide will be available nationwide later this summer; playsets, figures, clothing, plush toys, home decorations and more will be available at shopDisney.com, Disney store and retailers nationwide, with a worldwide rollout planned for both “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “Mickey Mouse Funhouse”; and Walt Disney Records will release the “Disney Junior Music: Mickey Mouse Funhouse Vol. 1 ”on July 16 and“ Disney Junior Music: Spidey and His Amazing Friends ”on September 17.

* COPYRIGHT 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All photographs are copyrighted and are intended for editorial use only. Images may not be archived, modified, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purpose without the written permission of Disney Channels Worldwide. Images are distributed to the press to publicize the current programming. Any other use must be licensed. Photos posted for use on the web should be at a low resolution of 72 dpi, no more than 2×3.

Press documents are available on www.dgepress.com.

Follow on Instagram and Twitter for the latest news on #Marvel #SpideyAndHisAmazingFriends and #MickeyMouseFunhouse

– Disney Junior –

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005799/en/

CONTACT: Disney Junior Media Relations

Erica McCearley

[email protected]

Katie Marlles

[email protected]

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PARENTS CHILDREN ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES CONSUMER

SOURCE: Disney Junior

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 06/16/2021 12:23 PM / DISC: 06/16 // 2021 12:23

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005799/en