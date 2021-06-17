More Collections – The Strange Disappearance of a Bollywood Star – Toronto Public Library

Connect with us

Mumbai is a city that thrives on extravagant shows and larger-than-life characters.
But as Chopra is about to find out, even in the City of Dreams, there’s no guarantee of a happy ending.
Rising star and incorrigible playboy Vikram Verma has passed away, leaving his latest film in jeopardy. Hired by Verma’s wonderful mother to find him, Inspector Chopra and his sidekick, the baby elephant Ganesha, embark on a journey to the heart of the world’s most flamboyant film industry.
As they uncover rival stars, failed investments, and death threats, it seems many people have a motive for wanting Verma out of the game.
And yet, as Chopra has long suspected, in Bollywood truth is often stranger than fiction …

