Emmys: ‘Ted Lasso’ hopes to match ‘Modern Family’ rare feat





How many “Ted Lasso” supporting actors will win Emmy nominations? Knowing the answer to that question could be the difference between getting first place and second place in the Gold Derby prediction event. Currently, our experts, editors, and users are predicting that three men will receive the Best Comedic Support Actor offers for the Apple TV Plus series: Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Nick mohammed. A fourth suitor, Jeremy swift, completes our Top 12. If “Ted Lasso” manages to nominate four guys in this category, it would match “Modern Family”, which accomplished this rare feat in 2011 and 2012. SEETom Howe and Marcus Mumford (composers of ‘Ted Lasso’): ‘Hope is what keeps you going’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

At the height of this ABC show’s dominance of the Emmy Awards, the family sitcom won no less than four separate nominations in that category twice, for Ty burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ed o’neill. And that was back when there were only six nominees in total, down from probably eight this year. Both years, “Modern Family” had four men vying in the race, one of them prevailed (Burrell in 2011, Stonestreet in 2012), and the show ended the evening by winning the trophy for best streak. comical. This is indeed good news for “Ted Lasso”, who is currently the Emmy favorite after winning the Critics Choice Awards this winter for the series, the actor Jason Sudeikis and supporting actress Hannah waddingham. SEEWATCH NOW: Meet ‘Ted Lasso’ Soccer Superstar (Brett Goldstein)

Which “Ted Lasso” supporting actor do you think has the best way to win Emmy Gold? Goldstein plays Roy Kent, an AFC Richmond player who isn’t as young and lively as he used to be. Hunt plays Coach Beard, Ted’s second in command who traveled with him from America. Mohammed is Nathan Shelley, a knowledgeable but socially awkward team assistant. And Swift portrays Leslie Higgins, the eccentric assistant to team owner Rebecca Welton (Waddington). Besides this “Ted Lasso” quartet, other gentlemen vying for Best Comedy Supporting Actor offers are Kenan thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), Michiel Huisman (‘The stewardess”), Alex newell (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Reading List”), Ray romano (“Made for love”), TR Knight (“The stewardess”), Paul reiser (“The Kominsky Method”) and Laurence Fishburne (“Blackish”). Reminder: last year’s winner Dan Levy is not eligible to repeat since “Schitt’s Creek” has left the airwaves. TO PREDICTEmmy nominees until July 13.

Reminder: last year's winner Dan Levy is not eligible to repeat since "Schitt's Creek" has left the airwaves.

