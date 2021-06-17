Jackie Collins’ novel ‘Hollywood Kids’ in preparation for TV series with Jason Priestley – The Hollywood Reporter





Jason Priestley has found a new project for the small screen thanks to the late Jackie Collins. The actor-director-producer teamed up with the Collins and Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry estate of Reel World Management to adapt the 1994 volume. Hollywood kids like an hour-long drama series. Priestley to produce alongside Roth and Perry, who produced the hit Netflix series Virgin river, with an eye for directing the project if the timelines work. The team is reportedly currently looking for a writer to adapt. Hollywood kids was the third juicy installment of iconic novelist Jackie Collins Hollywood series and found her setting her sights on the elite offspring of Tinseltown. Published in 1994, it followed hollywood brides and hollywood husbands and retraced the life and outrageous behavior of a select group of five in their twenties – Jordanna Levitt, Cheryl Landers, Grant Lennon Jr., Marjory Sanderson and Shep Worth – who share a zip code and wish to escape a life lived in the shadow of parent success. “We want to adapt Jackie Collins’ bestselling book into an entertaining yet grainy contemporary series that will take an honest and real look at what it means to be part of a celebrity family. I think with what’s going on in the world today, it will be more important than ever to recognize that fame and fortune are not the key to a person’s happiness, ”said Roth. Hollywood journalist. Rory Green, Collins’ daughter, adds: “We are very happy that a whole new generation has been introduced to the deliciously decadent experience of Jackie Collins. “ Collins, who died of breast cancer in September 2015 at the age of 77, has become one of the world’s best-selling novelists, publishing more than 40 novels in a career that has spanned six decades. His life and career inspired a new documentary, Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, which just premiered last week at the Tribeca Festival in New York City. It is scheduled to debut on CNN on June 27. Hollywood journalist Critic David Rooney called the film directed by Laura Fairrie “heartily loving.” LA and the Canadian company Reel World Management – headed by President Roth and COO Perry – develop, finance, produce and distribute content for film and television. Their credits include more than 75 projects including those mentioned above Virgin river, which will be released on Netflix with a third season on July 9. Priestley, who alternates between working in front of and behind the camera, recently worked on Private eyes for which he played, produced and directed several episodes. His other credits include Call Me Fitz, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, The Road Hammers, Van Helsing, Ghost Wars, Saving Hope, Rookie Blue, Dark Matter, Cas & Dylan and of course, Beverly Hills, 90210 and its restart 90210. Priestley is replaced by Buchwald, Thruline Entertainment and Characters Talent Agency. Jackie Collins Estate is replaced by Barry Krost of BKM Management







