Entertainment
Loki episode 2 review: is it better than episode 1?
The majority of this article originally appeared on June 8, 2021. You can read the whole review of the first two episodes of Loki at this article page titled Loki is the best Marvels series to date. For this review I added what I wrote before and some new notes at the bottom on the series on a second watch.
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Loki.
While Loki Episode 1 was fun and a great intro, Episode 2 titled The Variant is where we see this show truly stand the test of time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki turns out to be a thrilling race that you can’t stop watching.
We learn by Episode 1 that there is another version of Loki who travels through different timelines, killing Time Variance Authority agents and collecting items to refresh the timelines. It looks like Lokis’ other goal is to simply reset the timelines he’s in.
We learn a lot more about VAT in this episode. It’s more than just an agency that monitors deadlines. It is a group that honors and obeys the Keepers of Time, a group of divine beings who created the chronology of the universe. They control everything in the universe, creating a planned path for everyone. And the TVA honors their wishes and goals, although there is no evidence that Time Keepers exist. Obviously, skepticism arises as to their existence in this episode. It’s a pretty interesting theme to follow. The show asks us to ask ourselves how and why we believe in something, even though we don’t know it’s there.
The episode contains some fun Easter eggs, we have to keep an eye out for that Franklin D. Roosevelt pen that TVA has in its building. And Agent Morbius is hinting that there’s another analyst helping TVA we haven’t met yet, which could be another setup for another Marvel Cinematic Universe character to appear on the road.
More importantly, the second episode ends with a final showdown between Loki and the other Loki. And that’s … well, I’m not going to spoil it. But the last 20 minutes of this episode will fly away.
And by the end of the second episode, you’ll wonder not only what will happen next in Loki himself, but also what will happen throughout the MCU.
More than anything, Loki has a simple message for us: We were in a whole new phase of Marvel projects.
New thoughts and ideas
Loki’s second episode really goes by in the blink of an eye. Everything works there. There’s no doubt that it’s better than the first episode in the series, having less exposure and MCU recap. It’s just pure, new, and original storytelling at its best.
Owen Wilson as Agent Morbius impresses even more in a second watch. The lunch scene with Loki and the loss of his salad shows prominent Wilson a bit of comedy, improvisation, and charm all at once.
On the second watch, it’s clear to me that the Time Keepers will play a role later in this season. We were preparing for a defining moment when we met them or learned their true identity.
An underrated part of this episode is the score. Loki has a pretty decent score that follows the line of your traditional Marvel superhero score and an odd sci-fi thriller soundtrack. It’s original, lively but also filled with dread. His Avengers encounter aliens at the same time.
This episode really highlights that there could be plenty of new places for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I fully expect to find out more about what will happen in the coming weeks. But this episode clearly made me want Episode 3, and it didn’t make me want Episode 3 either. It was so good I didn’t want us to get close to the end. from the Serie. But alas, we will eventually do it. And like all variants of the VAT timeline, this show will soon be phased out. So enjoy it while you can.
