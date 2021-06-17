Trey Anastasio to kick off concert season amid changing restrictions

Trey Anastasio opens the summer concert season at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center with a weekend of concerts starting Friday.

The co-founder and leader of Phish goes solo, with three acoustic sets from Friday to Sunday. The shows mark the first Live Nation concerts at SPAC since the start of the pandemic and will also be Anastasios’ first live performances since then.

Each concert has been sold out for several weeks and according to the PSPC website, capacity has been limited to 30% but proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test is not required. This is a change from the show’s announcement in May. At that time, a negative test or proof of vaccination was required, as was the wearing of a mask.

With this week’s announcement of further easing of restrictions in New York State, more changes are underway. By Tuesday, capacity restrictions, health exams and other COVID-19 rules for almost all arts venues were lifted.

For sites like SPAC, these changes will not happen immediately. PSPC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol said there will be updates to site health protocols and capacity restrictions in the coming days and weeks.

It is important to understand, however, that these changes cannot be executed instantly. We ask everyone to exercise patience and understanding as we navigate a very rapidly changing landscape with its ramifications and complexities, Sobol said.

For organizers of the Scotias Freedom Park summer concert series, the relaxed restrictions are coming just in time. The local concert series begins on Wednesday, and while organizers originally planned to cap attendance at 500, place people in socially distant pods, and verify proof of vaccination or a negative test, that has all changed. They will be holding concerts at full capacity, and the only remaining restriction is that unvaccinated attendees must wear masks.

The Hot Club of Saratoga gypsy swing ensemble opens the series Wednesday, followed by Betsy & the ByeGons on Saturday, June 26.

Executives at Rivers Casino, which traditionally hosts the Harbor Jam concert series, say they hope to present the series later this summer, if COVID-19 protocols allow.

Beyond concerts, Playhouse Stage Company will be bringing their musical series to Albany at full capacity this summer.

We couldn’t be more excited to return to our longtime summer home at Albanys Park Playhouse, said production artistic director Owen Smith. As we noted when we announced our summer season, our intention has been to adjust plans based on changes in state regulations, as well as guidance from the New State Department of Health. York, CDC and other major agencies. Now we are happy to announce that we will be operating as we have been for more than three decades, with paid reserved seats on the ground floor and free seats on the amphitheater lawn available on a first come basis. , first served. As always, guests can start placing blankets and chairs in the amphitheater every day at noon.

The first show, Aint Misbehavin: The Fats Waller Musical Show, will begin on July 6 and run until July 24. Then, from August 3 to 14, the students of Playhouse Stage will present Matilda The Musical. All performances will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

According to organizers, participants should plan to wear masks when walking around the venue, but can remove them when sitting down.

While we always have an eye on safety, that will essentially be the status quo for Park Playhouse this summer, Smith said.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Entertainment