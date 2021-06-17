Former Amazon Studios Global Production Legal Manager Returns to Davis Wright Tremaine | Business

LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 16, 2021–
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is happy to welcome Brad miller, a 25-year entertainment industry veteran, at the company as an associate in media and entertainment practice in Los Angeles. The announcement follows the addition of in-house lawyers from Apple and Google as well as the former general counsel of Japan Display Group to its tech team in California.
Miller, who worked as a partner at DWT in the late 1990s, was an associate general counsel at Amazon Studios, where he worked closely with media and entertainment group DWT. Between stints at other television networks and production companies, Miller co-founded an entertainment boutique company, where he represented many of the nation’s largest entertainment companies.
We have seen a continued convergence of technology and entertainment and additional workflows in the tech space. With the combination of Brad’s experience in traditional streaming and media companies, in-depth knowledge of the industry and its players, strong ties to the entertainment community, and a reputation as a valued and pragmatic problem solver, he will be an incredibly valuable asset to our clients, said Alexandra nicholson, responsible for the media and entertainment practice. We are delighted to welcome him back to the firm and to our growing practice.
At Amazon Studios, Miller has overseen the legal affairs of the production of over 300 scripted and unscripted Amazon Original TV shows and films distributed worldwide. There, he advised negotiating deals with talent above and below the line, including actors, screenwriters, directors, reality participants and third-party production companies, as well as filmmakers. legal compliance, content review and production. litigation.
The rise of tech companies as major producers and exhibitors of content has created new opportunities for everyone from global streamers to independent production companies, Miller said. I look forward to putting my experience to work helping grow a global business, joining my colleagues at DWT in providing practical, business-oriented advice and strategic insights to our clients, and continuing to develop entertainment practices. and the company’s high-end technology in California.
Prior to Amazon, Miller co-founded an entertainment transactional law firm, where he worked with clients such as Comcast Entertainment Group, MTV Networks and The Walt Disney Company. He also spearheaded the launch of AMC’s hit TV series The Walking Dead, and the founding of the new studio that produced the franchise. He brings in-house counsel experience with production and entertainment companies such as High Noon Entertainment, where he was general counsel, as well as ABC Cable Networks Group and Warner Bros. Television. His law practice experience includes his work at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and DWT.
Miller has also advised clients and CEOs in the entertainment industry on the negotiation of significant business transactions and the day-to-day management of business and legal risks. He received his BA from the University of Michigan and his JD from the University of Michigan Law School.
