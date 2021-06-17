Former Amazon Studios Global Production Legal Manager Returns to Davis Wright Tremaine | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 16, 2021– Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is happy to welcome Brad miller, a 25-year entertainment industry veteran, at the company as an associate in media and entertainment practice in Los Angeles. The announcement follows the addition of in-house lawyers from Apple and Google as well as the former general counsel of Japan Display Group to its tech team in California. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/202106160005186/en/ Brad Miller (Photo: Business Wire) Miller, who worked as a partner at DWT in the late 1990s, was an associate general counsel at Amazon Studios, where he worked closely with media and entertainment group DWT. Between stints at other television networks and production companies, Miller co-founded an entertainment boutique company, where he represented many of the nation’s largest entertainment companies. We have seen a continued convergence of technology and entertainment and additional workflows in the tech space. With the combination of Brad’s experience in traditional streaming and media companies, in-depth knowledge of the industry and its players, strong ties to the entertainment community, and a reputation as a valued and pragmatic problem solver, he will be an incredibly valuable asset to our clients, said Alexandra nicholson, responsible for the media and entertainment practice. We are delighted to welcome him back to the firm and to our growing practice. At Amazon Studios, Miller has overseen the legal affairs of the production of over 300 scripted and unscripted Amazon Original TV shows and films distributed worldwide. There, he advised negotiating deals with talent above and below the line, including actors, screenwriters, directors, reality participants and third-party production companies, as well as filmmakers. legal compliance, content review and production. litigation. The rise of tech companies as major producers and exhibitors of content has created new opportunities for everyone from global streamers to independent production companies, Miller said. I look forward to putting my experience to work helping grow a global business, joining my colleagues at DWT in providing practical, business-oriented advice and strategic insights to our clients, and continuing to develop entertainment practices. and the company’s high-end technology in California. Prior to Amazon, Miller co-founded an entertainment transactional law firm, where he worked with clients such as Comcast Entertainment Group, MTV Networks and The Walt Disney Company. He also spearheaded the launch of AMC’s hit TV series The Walking Dead, and the founding of the new studio that produced the franchise. He brings in-house counsel experience with production and entertainment companies such as High Noon Entertainment, where he was general counsel, as well as ABC Cable Networks Group and Warner Bros. Television. His law practice experience includes his work at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and DWT. Miller has also advised clients and CEOs in the entertainment industry on the negotiation of significant business transactions and the day-to-day management of business and legal risks. He received his BA from the University of Michigan and his JD from the University of Michigan Law School. About Davis Wright Tremaine Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is a national law firm with more than 550 attorneys representing clients based in the United States and around the world. For more information visit www.dwt.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/202106160005186/en/ CONTACT: Léora Goldfarb Baretz + Brunelle 858.603.5123 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL LEGAL SERVICES SOURCE: Davis Wright Tremaine LLP Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 06/16/2021 12 p.m. / DISC: 06/16/2021 12:02 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/202106160005186/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos