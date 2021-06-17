Tom Hiddleston on rethinking Loki so other actors can play him on Loki

[Ed. note: The following contains minor spoilers for Loki episode 2, The Variant.]

For the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki, Tom Hiddleston must have done something deeply unusual for an actor: rewind his iconic character by roughly a decade. Loki uses time travel shenanigans to get Asgardian god out of 2012’s action The Avengers and in a new adventure, which means the TV version of the character has never experienced all of the trauma and profound character changes it has undergone in the past nine years of the Marvel movies.

And Hiddleston took advantage of it.

It’s really interesting, having to undo the character evolution of Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War, he told ServerPlay. It was like time travel in itself, in a strange way. Such an unusual privilege as an actor, I thought, to go back into a character you played 10 years ago and pick up where we left off. But at the same time, it’s fascinating, because I have such fond memories of doing things that Loki didn’t. It has been a strange process. But I know that! It was cool. It was unusual, in a really cool way.

He’s also glad he stayed fit enough to wear his old Loki outfit: And to go back and put that costume back on, I’m very relieved that he’s still going, he says. I guess it could have happened the other way around.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

For Hiddleston, the series represented an opportunity to rethink his performance as Loki, in part because the way the series is focused on his character means there are more emotional demands on him than usual.

In that show, I felt like I had done a few things as Loki that I had never done before, Hiddleston says. And I really, really enjoyed doing them. I think growth is a human need. We become aware of the repetition, we think, Oh, I don’t want to do that anymore, because it’s no longer useful. And so you try to evolve, if you’re lucky. And so being able to evolve Loki in some way, make different choices and do new things was exciting. I don’t want to spoil too much, but there is a lot to come.

Part of that evolution came from a sequence in Episode 2 of the series, The Variant, where Loki faces a series of civilians possessed by an alternate Loki timeline, meaning Hiddleston had to share the screen. with several actors all trying to imitate his movements and his face. expressions, trying to reflect his past performance as Loki. This experience, he says, was particularly surreal, he says, as he didn’t rehearse with the cast or work on their Loki performances in advance.

There was no formal meeting with them, he says. But I found it immensely pleasant to see the characteristics I identified in Loki, and to have been able to play for a long time his playfulness, his playfulness, his charm, but also the slight advantage of Can you trust him? and his particularly charismatic persuasive power of seeing these live in different actors was a real pleasure for me, because it is not quite the same. But it’s the same. But it is different!

Playing opposite other Lokis gave him a chance to see how others interpret his performance. It was pretty funny how theatrical he is, Hiddleston says. When you’re around Lokis, it’s pretty hard not to notice. His energy tends to fill the room. I really, really enjoyed it.

One of Loki’s most notable features in Loki, both when Hiddleston plays it and when other people pick it up, is his increasingly nervous smile, which he uses to try to cover up the frustration and exasperation, and to look awesome even to his enemies. Hiddleston says the smile is an important part of who Loki is in any timeline or interpretation.

Trying to create some kind of built-in psychological reality for the character, I’ve always thought, Loki: god of mischief. Playfulness: Tend to be playful, says Hiddleston. It’s something in him, but it’s also a mask. He is also a shapeshifter. And so smiling is a kind of defense, as much as any armor, or as much as any outward behavior.

I think he varies sometimes the smile is genuine, and hes having the time of his life. And at other times, he almost breathes through some internal frustration and tries to find a way to alleviate it.

So far, the series seems to specifically ask who Loki is if he’s able to become a hero instead of a villain, if he has his own moral compass. And it is not known if the series will have time to conclude. These are big questions, says Hiddleston. By moving away from what we have been, can we become something or someone else? I think these questions take a long time for anyone to resolve, but I loved giving it a try.