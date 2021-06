Battle of the Realms cast revealed – the Hollywood Reporter

Joel McHale and Jennifer Carpenter sign up for more Mortal combat. The actors return to dubbing in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms after voicing Johnny Cage (McHale) and Sonya Blade (Carpenter) in Mortal Kombat Legends: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The new film brings together much of the Revenge of the scorpion team, comprising actors Jordan Rodrigues as Liu Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung and Cyrax, Robin Atkin Downes as Shinnok and Reiko, Dave B. Mitchell as Raiden, Kintaro and Sektor; Ikè Amadi as Jax Briggs & One Being; Gray Griffin as Kitana, Satoshi Hasashi and Mileena; and Fred Tatasciore as Shao Kahn. New cast members include Matthew Mercer as Stryker & Smoke; Bayardo De Murguia as Sub-Zero / Kuai Liang; Matt Yang King as Kung Lao; Paul Nakauchi as Grandmaster Lin Kuei; Emily O’Brien as Jade; and Debra Wilson as D’Vorah. Revenge of the scorpion the filmmakers behind the project include director Ethan Spaulding, screenwriter Jeremy Adams, producers Rick Morales and Jim Krieg, executive producer Sam Register and creative consultant Ed Boon, who co-created the popular video game with John Tobias. Mortal combat launched as a game in 1992 and has sold over 49 million copies across dozens of games and expansions. Mortal combat was a live-action film adapted in 1995, with New Line releasing a hard-R reboot earlier that year. Battle of the realms comes from Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NeatherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It’s slated for a late summer release this year from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.







