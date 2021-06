Food truck gathering, Juneteenth, Library in the park this weekend at the lake

Dads, it’s all about you this weekend. We hope everyone will enjoy this special time together and go out and enjoy some great Lake County events. Here’s what’s on the tap: Library in the park In Eustis, the CARE Foundation will organize a live show at Ferran Park on Friday at 9 a.m. Bring a blanket and see live animals while getting to know them. Summer trip:Florida gasoline prices jump by double digits Prehistoric walk:What you need to know about Universal Orlando’s Jurassic World VelociCoaster Free for all ages and enjoy free gifts on Kona ice cream. Details:eustis.org Minions story time and dance party The Minions take over Lake Square Mall and throw a party. Step out on June 19 at 12 p.m. in front of Books-a-Million for storytelling and craft time, then head to the food court for Dance Party with the Minions! This event is free for children of all ages. Details:LakeSquareMall.com Sea 2 Sea 4 PTSD Awareness Hike Join the escorted ride to Gator Harley-Davidson on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. The ride will begin at St. Johns Hops, 40923 Maxwell Road in Umatilla, and end at Gator Harley in Leesburg. There will be live music from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm with food trucks and a full bar. Details:facebook.com/GATORHDFL Cruise in June Cruise to Spanish Springs for The Villages Entertainment monthly auto show. Residents and non-residents are welcome to register their classic car, with a model of 30 years or older. Featuring the AACA King of The Road Leesburg Chapter, as well as Rocky & The Rollers entertainment on the main stage. Details:facebook.com/TheVillagesEntertainment Miss Umatilla contest Show your support for the Miss Umatilla pageant on Saturday starting at noon. The event will take place at the First Baptist Church in Umatilla. Details:facebook.com/MissUmatillaPageant June 17th celebration in Grovelands The Town of Groveland is hosting its first Juneteenth celebration at Lake David Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a focus on community education, empowerment and unity. Come commemorate this special day with shows, food, music and more. Details:facebook.com/CityofGroveland Mega Food Truck Rally The City of Clermont is organizing a Mega Food Truck Rally on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the city center. Bring the whole family for a fun night out with over 25 food trucks lined up and entertainment. Details:ClermontFL.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos