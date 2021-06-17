‘Shah Rukh Khan gave me 300’: The Family Man’s Priyamani Recalls Working With Him On Chennai Express | Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan often receives rave reviews from his co-stars and the opinion of The Family Man actor Priyamani is equally positive. In a recent interview, Priyamani spoke about working with the star on a special song for Chennai Express.

Prior to playing Manoj Bajpayee’s wife Suchi in the hit Amazon Prime series, Priyamani was known for her dance number 1234 in Rohit Shetty’s action comedy. She spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan and how he gave it to her 300 during the filming of the song.

Speaking to Zoom, Priyamani said, “We shot this (song) at Wai for over five nights and it was awesome (experience). He (SRK) is called the Badshah of Bollywood for a reason. one of the biggest superstars we have ever had in our country. And he never lets that success enter his head. As far as when we shoot, he’s such a nice guy and as normal as he can be. doesn’t matter who can be. He puts everyone around him at ease. I think his character, his charisma itself makes you love him more because of the human being that he is. “

“And he made me extremely comfortable from day one – from the moment I met him – I reached a day before the shoot started. From that moment until the moment we were done. the shoot, he was absolute love. He took such good care of all of us. So much so that in between we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me 300 rupees that I always have me in my wallet. He just makes you feel comfortable. He’s such a nice guy and like I said he’s one of the biggest superstars we have in our country, “a she added.

The Family Man Season 2 release earlier this month was a hit with audiences and critics alike. Priyamani plays the wife of an undercover spy, who is also hiding a secret from him