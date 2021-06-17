Movie Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Italian animator Enrico Casarosa, Oscar nominated for his 2011 Pixar short The moon, incorporates her enchantment with the moon and stars in different ways in her first feature film, Luca. This gripping coming-of-age story of a young man sailor curious about life on land shares the foundation of the plot with The little Mermaid, Splash and Studio Ghibli’s Ponyo. But its Mediterranean flavor and disarming lessons in the value of friendship and acceptance offer new charms, while the stunning beauty of the film’s environments, both underwater and above the surface, brings additional rewards. It’s not canonical Pixar, but it’s as sweet and satisfying as homemade ice cream on a summer afternoon.

Debuting June 18 exclusively on Disney +, the film forgoes more conceptual thoughts from last year. Soul to return closer to a boys’ adventure story as the immediate predecessor of this feature film, Forward. But this fantastic quest, with its echoes of Dungeons & Dragons role-playing games, got bogged down in a frenzied intrigue, while LucaThe comparative simplicity of the storybook, although with magical elements, should like it with young audiences.

Release date: Friday June 18

Throw away: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, Jim Gaffigan, Peter Sohn, Lorenzo Crisci, Marina Massironi, Sandy Martin, Sacha Baron Cohen

Director: Enrico Casarosa

Scriptwriters: Jesse Andrews, Mike Jones; story of Enrico Casarosa, Jesse Andrews, Simon Stephenson Classified PG, 1 hour 39 minutes

Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) is an ordinary kid who just has gills, a seahorse tail, and a head of what looks like wavy coral. He lives with his family – caring but bossy mother Daniela (Maya Rudolph); more laid back dad Lorenzo (Jim Gaffigan); and badass grandmother (Sandy Martin) chill – in the waters outside the fictional Italian Riviera fishing village of Portorosso, where sea monsters feature prominently in local lore. In what seems a delicious nod from Casarosa to The world of Nemo, the opening shows Luca busy with his daily chores, raising a school of fish that bleat like sheep and greeting other colorful members of the marine community. When Luca gets too far away, his mother warns: “The curious fish gets caught. “

Although the timing is not specified, the appearance of the village and the clothing of the human figures in Daniela Strijleva’s magnificent production design clearly points to the 1960s, as do the Italian pop hits of artists like Mina, Gianni Morandi and Rita Pavone, dotted among Dan Romer’s sweet melodic score. A quick glimpse of a film photo by Marcello Mastroianni also evokes the era.

When Luca begins to find lost items in fishing boats – an alarm clock, a playing card, a gramophone – his desire to explore above the surface takes over. Her courage is bolstered by a new friend, Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), whose experience of amphibious transitions between land and sea modes helps Luca through the initial bumpy stages of learning to walk upright. Alberto lives in the ruins of a stone tower which he has filled with found treasures.

The one that most captures the imagination of Luca’s dreamer is a metal sign proclaiming “Vespa is freedom”, advertising the popular moped. This instantaneous obsession gives rise to one of the few beautiful fantastic sequences, in which Luca and Alberto walk through sunny fields where wild Vespas frolic amidst yellow rapeseed flowers; from there they fly into the heavens where the stars are constellations of fish.

With such distractions keeping Luca above the surface and away from home, disciplinarian Daniela decides he must be sent to the creepy Uncle Ugo (Sacha Baron Cohen in a funny cameo), a translucent glow fish living in the depths of the sea, for the rest of the summer. But Luca rebels and flees with Alberto to “the human city”, where the big challenge is to stay dry long enough to pass for real boys and keep their aquatic forms undetected. The rain is not their friend.

They have a hostile encounter with the preening tyrant Ercole Visconti (Saverio Raimondo), who doesn’t appreciate strangers but loves his sparkling red Vespa more than life itself. Ercole never tires of bragging about his repeated victories at the Portorosso Cup, an annual triathlon event that includes swimming, eating pasta and a final cycling stop. He is also relentless in his mockery of Giulia (Emma Berman), the daughter of a tomboy fisherman who has continually failed in his attempts to beat Ercole and end his “reign of terror”. But when Luca and Alberto join her to form an underdog team, Giulia approaches the competition with a new spirit.

The screenplay by Jesse Andrews (Me and Earl and the dying girl) and Mike Jones (Soul), like all of the best Pixar movies, touching laces of life lessons and delicate portions of sentiment in what is essentially a caper. As Luca’s worried parents venture down to earth to find their fleeing son, Giulia’s beefy fishing father (Marco Barricelli) more or less adopts them after they are surprisingly savvy in finding the best place to fish. . This is particularly moving for Alberto, who hides the pain of abandonment under his bravado as a chipper.

Luca’s picturesque interpretation of the night sky sea creature prompts Giulia to introduce him to a telescope and his textbook on the universe, which fuels his thirst for knowledge. The outcome of the story – when the boys’ inevitable exposure as feared and vilified sea monsters makes them vulnerable to Ercole’s harpoon – serves as a rewarding teaching moment for children to open up to otherness instead. than to reject it on the basis of old prejudices and superstitions. And Luca’s display of loyalty and courage fills his parents with a pride they may never have shown before. The film’s lack of Italian language also offers a welcome cultural exposure to young audiences.

The vocal distribution is solid across the board. Young comedians Tremblay, Grazer and Berman form a captivating trio, capturing the dizzying excitement of quick friendships in the pre-teen years; Rudolph and Gaffigan deploy their sharp comedy chops with skillful understatement; Martin makes a funny impression every time she introduces herself as a sexy grandma with street secrets; and Raimondo is suitably obnoxious as an arrogant show-off, begging for his comeuppance. Fans of Baron Cohen should hang out for his funny reappearance in a post-credits streak.

But the real magic of Luca is its visuals. The character designs are appealing both in the marine world and on land, and the richness of the settings in both realms is a constant source of pleasure. The play of light on the surface of the gloriously blue water is at times almost photorealistic, as a sunset casting its orange glow over the rocks by the shore makes you want to be there. Likewise, the city, with its terra-cotta walls absorbing the summer heat, its crisp lines of linen stretched between apartment buildings, people walking around and children playing in the central square, and old women who appropriate regular places to monitor traffic. The surrounding green countryside offers even more splendor.

The distinctions separating a Pixar creation from a Disney animated feature seem to fade in cases like this, but Casarosa has a winning knack for combining the wonders of fairy tales into the joys of storytelling at home. Ancient. The Genoa native’s obvious and deeply rooted affection for life in a simpler era on Italy’s northwest coast gives the film a heartwarming injection of true heart.