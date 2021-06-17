Local LGBTQ-owned businesses to support during LGBTQbizroundup – The Minnesota Daily

In June, we celebrate pride; a month that honors countless people who paved the way for LGBTQ people today: Marsha P. Johnson, Miss Major Griffin-Gracy and Storm DeLarverie to name a few. The physical pride celebration takes place over a few days at the end of June, but there are plenty of ways to show love and honor what LGBTQ people bring to our community.

One way is to find small local, gay-owned businesses to support. A&E has rounded up five different businesses that you can check out this month and every two months, from a tarot reader, Curly Hair Salon to a delicious pie shop.

Curl Power Salon – IG: @curlpowersalon

5015 Ewing Ave S, Minneapolis & 8 East Franklin Ave, Minneapolis

Curl Power Salon is a salon that emphasizes the cultivation of self-love and self-confidence. Owned and founded by Rosie Jablonksy in 2016, Jablonsky has a team of curl specialists who offer custom cuts, colors, styles and coaching sessions for all ages.

In addition to fully functional salons, Jablonsky runs a Curl Camp, which is a hands-on workshop for parents and caregivers to learn how to cultivate strong, healthy self-care routines for children with curly, curly, and wavy hair. In his Ewing site in 2020, Jablonksy added the Here We Grow factory and art store with the goal of continuing to create more ways to engage with the communities around me and my businesses and to create ways to promote joy.

Blue Collars Supper Club – IG: @bluecollarsupperclub

A pop-up dining experience follow IG for details of the upcoming event!

Julian Korger grew up in a very conservative and Catholic family, where queer and trans identities were not an option to explore, understand or even have a language to describe, they said. It wasn’t until being part of a queer community as they got older that Korger said they found permission to love, value and be themselves.

Because of this, they wanted to open up a space where others could feel the same sense of belonging.

Since their first event, a 2015 horror-themed dinner club Blue Collar Supper Club (BCSC), Krogers’ underground gem, has hosted over 25 clubs and created over 90 unique dishes (fan favorites). include their smoked pineapple ham or strawberry cheesecake). pizza ice cream). BCSC strives to create an environment that welcomes new people and complements a space to authentically bond with new people and build strong relationships.

Pie & Mighty – IG: @pieandmightymsp

3553 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis

Pie & Mighty, a small pie shop whose slogan puts pie in the hands of people who need it because they think everyone needs pie, has been operating since 2017 but has only opened its physical location on Chicago Ave that March 14, 2020 yes, two days before the whole state was forced to stay at home.

Co-owned by partners Rachel Swan and Karen Ratchet Mattison, The Pie Shop has brought together a community of subscription pie lovers with their tiny but mighty kitchen! Customers can now visit the store to purchase slices and other goodies when they are open Thursday through Saturday. With a high demand for pies and their drastically reduced team, the owners have set up the Pie Loop Lottery, where you can submit a request for a pie and, hopefully, by the grace of the pie gods, receive a pie. If you’re lucky enough, you might get the Apple-Cranberry-Pecan Crumble, swans’ favorite, which she says is just sweet enough to be a perfectly appropriate dessert for breakfast.

Big Mouth Tarot – IG: @bigmouthtarot

Look on Instagram and their website for reservations!

Nicole Mayefske is a Minneapolis-based tarot reader and Reiki II practitioner (Reiki is a Japanese form of therapy and alternative medicine that focuses on the transfer of energy from the practitioner’s hands to the palms of the patient). Almost seven years ago, Mayefske got a tarot deck on a whim from a metaphysics store in Appleton, Wisconsin, and embarked on the practice recreationally. She read about her family and friends and received such positive feedback from them that she decided to make it her own business. Her goal is to get you closer to tarot, she said. She not only gives readings, but also gives tarot reading lessons.

Scout – IG: @ scout.stp

327 7th St W, St Paul & 3925 Market St, Edina

Scout, co-owned by partners John and Ben Thompson, is a planet-focused clothing and gift shop. The St. Paul location opened in August 2018, and they recently opened a location in Edina last April.

Scout offers a range of positive for the planet brands and emphasizes the use of environmentally friendly materials, manufacturers and contributors. Scout prides itself on being a gay-friendly space that caters to anyone who wants to look good, says the Thompson.