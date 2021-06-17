Bollywood Roundup: Evelyn Sharma, Alaya F, Nia Sharma, and more …

Evelyn Sharma posts photos from her honeymoon

New Delhi- Actress Evelyn Sharma posted a series of snapshots from her honeymoon on social media on Wednesday.

“Forever on honeymoon with you,” Evelyn wrote, with a sparkling heart emoji.

Evelyn and her husband Tushaan Bhindi are currently on their honeymoon, although the actress has refrained from specifying where they are spending their holidays.

The photo caption with her new set of photos appears to be an extension of the one-word description she wrote with photos from her wedding ceremony.

“Forever,” she wrote along with photos from her wedding, posted earlier in June.

Alaya receives her first Covid hit: “It was not bad at all!”

New Delhi- Actress Alaya F posted a video on Wednesday taking her first photo of the Covid vaccine.

In the video, Alaya is afraid of the blow to begin with. The nurse and medical staff assure her that everything would be fine and ask her to “just relax”. Once the blow is given, Alaya is surprised not to feel anything.

As the nurse tells her that the vaccination has been done, she seems pleasantly relieved.

“Oh really ?! Oh, thank you, that was great! It wasn’t bad at all!” She exclaims.

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya made a commendable debut in the romantic comedy “Jawaani Jaaneman” last year. Director Nitin Kakkar also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Earlier this year, the 23-year-old actress was seen in the music video for Goldie Sohel’s song “Aaj sajeya”.

Nia Sharma shares her candy cane look

Bombay– Actress Nia Sharma went for a red and white summery style statement on Wednesday, calling it her cane look.

Nia posted a photo to Instagram where she is seen in a red and white checkered midi dress with a thigh slit and plunging neckline.

She completed her look with minimal makeup and opted to keep her hair straight for the look.

“This is my CANDY CANE look! »She declared in the caption.

Nia was recently seen in the song “Tum bewafa ho” alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi. Sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, and with music by Payal Dev, the number has lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa.

She was recently seen in the second season of the “Jamai 2.0” web series, alongside Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as “Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha”, “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and “Jamai Raja”.

Tisca Chopra: The trip to parents is a visit to childhood

Bombay– Tisca Chopra shared a nostalgic post on Wednesday after a trip to her parents’ house, recalling the lotus stem her mother prepared as magical.

“Love and the Lotus Stems A trip to parents is a visit to childhood. Familiar bartans, old sheets (which have now become kitchen towels) and of course the passage of one’s own life strewn about proudly on their walls .. pictures of my diploma, my first magazine cover, a poster of a forgotten movie .. But what makes my heart dance is how mothers will always be mothers .. recipes, which are never the same, ”she wrote in an Instagram post.

“All moms believe that any problems you might have will go away by consuming their haath ka khaana .. and somehow they go away ..”

Anyway, I always thought my mother’s lotus stems were magic. », Added the actress-author-director.

She asked internet users about their favorite article prepared by mom. She wrote: “What does your mother do to you that never tastes the same anywhere else?” Share in the comments below. ”

Sunny Leone is in the mood to think about change

Bombay– Sunny Leone had a few words of wisdom in her social media post on Wednesday.

An Instagram photo she posted captures Sunny in a close-up, sporting a no-makeup look. She has a distant look in her eyes.

“Think !!!! Because everything is changing so fast !!!” Sunny wrote in the caption.

The actress is currently seen hosting the youth reality show “Splitsvilla” with Rannvijay Singha on television. It was shot in Kerala.

His other upcoming list includes the psychological thriller “Shero” and the thriller series “Anamika”. Sunny also has a role in the period drama “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon”.

Janhvi Kapoor makes a splash with bikini pics

Bombay– Actress Janhvi Kapoor is causing a stir with a new set of bikini photos she posted on Wednesday.

Janhvi is wearing a white leopard print bikini in the photo she posted on Instagram. She does not reveal details of the shoot or the vacation it was clicked on.

In one of the images, Janhvi is seen emerging from the water with the sun setting behind her. Another photo shows the actress running towards the sea. She is seen holding the hand of a friend, identified as Orhan Awatramani. The last photo shows the actress sitting on a rock and looking out to sea.

“Maybe half the beauty of every blurry sunset is that it’s fleeting,” she captioned the story.

Janhvi will next be seen in “Dostana 2” and “Good Luck Jerry”. (IANS)