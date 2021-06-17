Entertainment
‘Mandalorian’ actor hits the road to help save small stores
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world. Almost every industry has been affected by the global lockdown that has occurred to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, but retail stores like comic book stores have faced a tougher challenge than most.
In a world that is increasingly turning to online media, comic book stores rely heavily on in-person events and local community gatherings that just couldn’t happen last year. This is where a Mandalorian Actor Dominic Pace stepped in to save the day.
Pace played the surprising fan favorite character, bounty hunter Gekko, in two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 1, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” and “Chapter 3: Sin”.
Recently the actor spoke to Rebel Force Radio about his comic book tour last year to raise funds for struggling small businesses – and how he plans to continue this new tradition in 2021.
Shared rhythm:
“I did not expect the success of the tour [the 2020 tour] have as he ended up playing. Um, I was able to raise over $ 25,000 for small businesses, working alongside the amazing charities of the 501st Legion, The Mandalorian Mercs, as well as the Rebel Legion, and we raised almost $ 5,000 for the charity.
I thought it was a beautiful post that sort of paralleled so many teachings from Disney, so many teachings from Dave [Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni] teachings. We have these beautiful proverbs before The Clone Wars [animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars] and rebels [animated series Star Wars Rebels] when it comes to self-confidence and sometimes even with the smallest package amazing things can happen.
Pace then shared details about his comic book store tour last year and the incredible success he believed he had, not just as an actor in the Star wars franchise, but as a genuine Star wars a fan himself – and as someone who, like many Mandalorian viewers, wants more screen time for Gekko in the future.
He said:
“I visited over 50 different comic book stores – and the only thing, too, was to feel the positivity and energy of Star Wars. They weren’t necessarily people there for Gekko, but they were people coming together just for something – a common thread we can all agree on. And it’s the beautiful positivity of Star Wars, which has inspired so many, including my heart, a million in different ways over the last 45 years of my life.
I was so grateful for the opportunity… what finally happened was contagious. The connection I had with the fan base – I just expanded into charities in so many different ways. Also, being a longtime Star Wars fan and believing in this bounty hunter, I wanted to see this bounty hunter thrive throughout the series, whether in live-action, animation, or through games. video or the goods, uh, I was so incredibly passionate. “
Pace also told Rebel Force Radio that it was planned, at one point, for Gekko to appear in an issue of Marvel. Star wars “The Bounty Hunter War” comic series, alongside Boba Fett, Han Solo, Bossk, and more.
While it didn’t work out due to Lucasfilm’s plans for various Mandalorian characters, fans “around the world” have come together to create a fan-fiction comic book about Gekko, proving that Mandalorian fans really want to see more of this Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni character moving forward.
You can check out the full schedule for Dominic Pace’s 2021 Comic Book Tour below. It is not known at this point where the proceeds from this year’s tour will go.
What’s next for The Mandalorian saga?
Whether or not we end up seeing Gekko again in The Mandalorian or one of its spinoff series, don’t forget that you can see Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand in Boba Fett’s book this december.
In addition, both The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka are set to debut on the Disney + streaming platform in 2022. Pedro Pascal has been confirmed to reprise his role as Din Djarin in season three of The Mandalorian, with Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) expected to be back as well.
Ahsoka will again star Rosario Dawson as the live version of Ahsoka Tano.
As for The Mandalorian ‘third derivative issue, Rangers of the New Republic, it is “no longer in active development” after the dismissal of actress Gina Carano from Star wars franchise. His character, Marshal Cara Dune, was to lead the series.
Are you going to try to attend one of Dominic Pace’s appearances this year?
