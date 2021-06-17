Bollywood songs with the best videos





The Hindi film industry loves its naach-gaana. No matter how progressive we become with our content, we can’t let go of our musical heritage. We are grateful for this because we have been blessed with countless songs, dances and videos. Our list contains Bollywood videos that were a feast for the eyes. If we had the chance, we loved being a part of them. * Genie, please give me some wishes? * 1. Khwabon Ke Parindey, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Traveling through Spain with your friends in a dreamy blue convertible, while the horses race by your side? Sign us up! The cinematography of this song is magnificent, almost legendary. Add the lyrics by Javed Akhtars, the music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loys and you have a video that will probably be one of the most beautiful in Hindi cinema. Credit: YouTube / T-Series 2. Kya Karoon, Wake up Sid Imagine this: college is finally over and you are walking around town with your best friends while getting tipsy. Times are good. This song captures that emotion so naturally. The beat is also super catchy and will remind you of the good old days.

Credit: YouTube / SonyMusicVevoIndia 3. Gallan Goodiyan, Dil Dhadakne Do The energy of this song is unmatched. Getting your whole family to sing and dance on a luxury cruise somewhere in Europe seems like a magical idea that we lived vicariously with this video. Real life video mein kabhi hoga nahi toh hi sahi. Credit: YouTube / T-Series 4. Gori Gori, Principal Hoon Na With this song, we are living our dream of always going to the ball. We know all of those Hollywood high school romance comedies blew our heads off, but that’s how it is. Credit: YouTube / T-Series 5. I feel good, Anjaana Anjaani This video is all of our fantasies in progress. Relax, drink and party with a really hot guy, all the way to Las Vegas. Are you kidding me? Looks good to me. Also, why was Ranbir so cute in all of these videos?

Credit: YouTube / T-Series 6. Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, Cocktail The video is the embodiment of how we imagine our travels abroad: dancing on a crowded beach in sexy clothes with music, drinks and desi music. Credit: YouTube / Eros Now Music 7. Pretty woman, Kal Ho Na Ho Imagine being part of a carnival in the suburbs of New York. Everyone dances, sings, there are cars, flags, balloons, basically the works. In the middle of this, Shah Rukh Khan serenades you. Certainly it sounds magical.

Credit: YouTube / Sony Music India Vevo Main image credit: Excel Entertainment + YRF

