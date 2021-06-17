the secret of the actors call Loki.

The latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be called Loki, but the god of mischief is nowhere to be found in the most important moment of the first episodes. This scene only comes in 14 minutes, as the show’s co-star Owen Wilson questions a boy from early modern France about a murder. Wilson plays Mobius M. Mobius, a time detective whose job it is to track down people who have committed crimes against time continuity by opening up alternate realities. The boy he’s questioning exists in one of those realities and recently saw Mobiuss colleagues murdered. After Mobius got the information he needed, he quietly told the boy to go outside and wait. This aberrant timeline, we are told, is about to be reset. But something strange happens, and Wilson’s whole face, in the water of his gaze, the faint furrow of his forehead and the tension around his lips. The tenderness with which he treated the boy gave way to unexpected regret. This is when we get an idea of ​​what to reset a timeline might actually involve. It could just mean that this little boy and everything else in his universe will cease to exist. This could mean that Mobius’ job involves regularly committing murders on an unfathomable scale, and that it has finally started to weigh on him.

Mobius’ sadness shows that there are more interesting layers to his character than Loki’s superfan leading the audience and protagonist through what amounts to an MCU music video show for the remainder of the episode. But this discovery of unexpected depths for Mobius should come as no surprise: Wilson’s careful display of his inherent sadness has always been a sign that he’s a much more interesting, intelligent, and idiosyncratic actor than is commonly believed. Part of our underestimation of him is due to his own faults. He’s only made a small handful of great movies and is too often happy to trust his natural, laid-back charisma. But there’s one thing he can do better than almost any other living actor: embody wide-eyed eccentric innocence, and then find conscious darkness underneath.

Wilson’s sensitivity is particularly American. It can be found in the books of Charles Portis and Denis Johnson, in the comedies of the Coen brothers, and in the much-missed television series. Lodge 49, all works in which naive and overconfident men pursue strange dreams. These dreamers are hilarious, but they usually don’t intend to be hilarious, often taking themselves a little too seriously. Their dreams are at such an angle to the world that every situation, no matter how mundane, takes on a strange and absurd quality the moment it enters it.

A joyful embrace of absurdity is key to Wilson’s performances, enhanced by his soft, high-pitched Texan accent, his eyes that seem to be lit by their own flame, and the habit of declaring things crazier than a lizard from the road. His affable charm can easily make one forget how much detail and nuance he brings to his performances when he cares. Like Robert Redford before him, Wilson at his best is a minimalist. His gestures are simple, compact, and he only moves when needed. His face is exactly as expressive as it needs to be so that you can follow what his characters are thinking and feeling, but no more. Instead of trying to transcend the limits of his limited vocal range, he’s embraced them to such an extent that he seems to have found a thousand ways to say the word. Wow.





The Wilsons lineup is narrow, but there’s nothing wrong with having a narrow lineup if you know how to use it, and Wilson seems to have had a deep understanding of its strengths and weaknesses from the start of his career. In Rocket in bottle, his very first film, which he co-wrote with his then roommate, Wes Anderson, Wilson plays Dignan, a character so captivated by his dream of criminal celebrity that he wrote a 75-year plan of his life. whole life journey in detail. He’s unstable, nervous, still worried every moment that his best friend, Anthony (played by Wilson’s brother Luke), isn’t going as much with the plan as he suggests. Dignan reacts to the world as a 4-year-old would do: innocently, but without great empathy, in awe, but able at any moment to go from joy to rage and vice versa. It’s hard to imagine the movie working without Wilson, who turns simple, low-key exchanges like answering the question Are you in the military? with No man, I just have short hair, in mini deadpan comedy master classes. Dignan is always the point of the joke, and Wilson and Anderson know it, but, more importantly, they never allow Dignan for the knowledge. This slight ironic distance between Wilson and the character is also what makes him so devastatingly devastating that Eli Cash, the drug addict and aspirant Cormac McCarthy in The Royal Tenenbaums. Cashs’ literary illusions lead to some of the best gags in the movies, just say a frustrating twilight to anyone who has seen the movie and watched them burst out laughing, but it comes from a need for approval so desperate and bottomless that Cash sends her college notes and adult newspaper clippings to her friends mother. Although Eli is maybe 10 minutes away from Royal tenenbaums, he has an outsized presence in the film, and Wilson, who once again co-wrote the film with Wes Anderson, draws a huge, crystal-clear arc for his ridiculous, fiery character.

After Tenenbaums, the Anderson-Wilson writing partnership has ended. Over the next 20 years, Wilson performed excellently in subsequent Andersons films while facing terrible silver producers in the studio. It’s not just that movies like Starsky & Hutch or You, me and Dupree are bad. It’s because there is nothing particularly special about his work. He was meant to be the leader Wedding crashers, but the film is squarely owned by Vince Vaughn. In Marley and I, he gets eclipsed by a dog. His only major role and non-Anderson performance in this period is in Midnight in Paris, which takes advantage of its combined senses of astonishment and sorrow to remind us that the word nostalgia actually refers to a form of pain. Along the way also came a slew of revelations about his private life struggling with depression and drug addiction, a child he has would never have met, and a suicide attempt that suggests the melancholy of his great performances is more inherent to him than we might originally have known.

Now, after a four-year hiatus in which his only appearances as an actor were as a guest in a few episodes of Documentary now! and like the voice of his Cars character in a LEGO The Incredibles video game, Wilson is back with a roster of new movies and a show set in the MCU. If there is one moment that could signal renewal, it is this one. Wilsons’ equally laid-back University of Texas Austin classmate Matthew McConaughey staged his own comeback in respectability with The Dallas Buyers Club, Magic mike, and the first season of Real detective, but in some ways his path was clearer. McConaughey’s awesome onscreen presence has always been associated with danger, and danger is easier to sell than sadness. Of the films Wilson has in the works, only happiness, an obscure sci-fi drama from Amazon, is available, but both Loki, Wilson seems to have found a new purpose. Lokis White collarmeetsRick and morty the premise doesn’t demand much from its cast, but Wilson and Tom Hiddleston (another compelling actor with a narrow range) have great chemistry. Their scenes together work in part because they are such contrasts. Hiddleston, educated in Eton and Cambridge, brings a very English sullen malice. Wilson, meanwhile, responds with American courage, which, of course, is his own form of mischief. Mobius outwits Loki by letting himself be underestimated, then revealing that he knows more than he lets on. It works thanks to Wilson’s sense of restraint. It allows both the viewer and Loki to simultaneously discover that there might be more to Mobius than initially thought, rather than tip his cards at the first opportunity.

happiness, written and directed by Another lands Mike Cahill, it might be science fiction, but it couldn’t be further from Loki. Its budget is small; its concerns are on a human scale. He doesn’t log into any franchise, and it looks like no one has seen him. In Happiness, Wilson plays Greg Wittle, a middle-aged corporate drone who, thanks to the help of Isabel Clemens, homeless Salma Hayek, comes to believe our world is a simulation. happiness is modeled after the novels of Philip K. Dick Reality is volatile, many people use drugs and the narrative continues to take unexpected directions, but it also shares with Dick’s novels the feeling that it was written in only one session and never revised. The main reason to see him is Wilson’s performance, which is as fully engaged and nuanced as anything he has ever done. Wittle is a man who can find himself, or destroy himself, or both at the same time. He is, from the first moment, deeply lost.

Just like Ben Afflecks’ post-rehabilitation vehicle The way back, happiness contains what sound like intentional echoes of Wilson’s personal life. Greg lost touch at work. Hes an addict, and depressed. He separated from his children and did not speak with their mother. Part of its appeal is perversely voyeuristic, in other words. Watching Wittle squirm in rehab as he says: This woman says she’s my daughter and I believe her is to wonder if Wilson is recreating his own experience. But this link between performer and character also allows Wilson both to highlight the break that his characters normally sublimate and to break down the small ironic distance that allowed the audience to enjoy his craziest antics on screen without find them too dangerous. The feeling of wonder is there, but it is the wonder of a world weary man in his fifties, who is about to get a second chance.