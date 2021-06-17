Hollywood Park Announces New Milestone, Reaching Over 50% Completion





Hollywood Park, the largest mixed-use urban mega development under construction in the western United States, is expected to bring a new level of retail, office, residential and entertainment to Inglewood starting in 2021. While the first phase Construction continues for its retail, office, and residential neighborhoods, the development announces 50 percent completion, along with new renderings showcasing Hollywood Park’s sprawling 300-acre project, which includes SoFi Stadium, the newly completed 70,000-seat stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League (NFL). Designed by real estate developer and owner / president of the Los Angeles Rams, E. Stanley Kroenke, Hollywood Park will become a city within a city with its outdoor recreation plaza as its social heart. Beyond SoFi Stadium, Hollywood Park will feature up to five million square feet of creative office space, an exceptional shopping district up to 890,000 square feet, a 6,000-seat performance hall, a luxury hotel. 300 rooms and up to 2,500 new residences. The expansive outward-facing neighborhoods will border a six-acre man-made lake while interwoven with 25 acres of tree-lined public parks and grand plazas. “It is exciting to see this new destination take shape in what has become one of Los Angeles’ deepest and most architecturally significant landmarks,” said Jason Gannon, General Manager of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. – classy design and architectural elements that present an incredible experience unlike any other development in the country. We look forward to continuing to bring the destination to life and further realize Stan Kroenke’s vision for the new Los Angeles destination. “ “Hollywood Park’s bustling outdoor plazas connect the diverse uses of this regional destination,” said Chris Meany of Wilson Meany, Hollywood Park Development Director. which offers what so many of us are looking for today: high quality residences, environmentally superior offices, in a pedestrian area that enriches our quality of life. Integrated and flexible office spaces for the future of innovation Hollywood Park will be a major new office submarket on the south side of Los Angeles, with a total of approximately five million square feet of retail space. Hollywood Park’s first 380,000 square foot Class A office building, the NFL building in Hollywood Park, is under construction and will open in 2021. Design is underway for an additional 500,000 square feet of office space . Designed to accommodate even the world’s largest organizations, Hollywood Park will be equipped with one of the most technologically advanced infrastructure in the world. The buildings are designed to meet the flexibility and scale most critical for media, technology and entertainment companies in the years to come. Future office tenants will benefit from the breakthrough emerging technologies of SoFi Stadium, including a robust dark fiber network with 24/7 security, access to the industry’s newest and ultra-fast 5G network and the most large Wi-Fi 6 network ever created. implementation for immersive experience applications. Unlike any other open campus setting, Hollywood Park’s creative office spaces will feature various rooftop terraces and generous terraces with views of the SoFi stadium amid the bustling, pedestrian-friendly 300 acres. Beginning in summer 2021, the NFL will move its West Coast headquarters from Culver City to Hollywood Park, occupying 214,063 square feet of office space in the NFL Building in Hollywood Park. A bespoke NFL studio and studio support space totaling 74,922 square feet has also been leased. As Hollywood Park’s first signed office tenant, the NFL will serve as the primary tenant for the innovative office campus designed by Gensler. Designed to meet LEED Gold standards, the NFL building at Hollywood Park will offer a stunning ground floor lobby with high-end finishes, a shared rooftop garden for all tenants, and generous terraces on each floor. Each 55,000 square foot storey will feature large open floor plates with plenty of natural light and floor-to-floor heights of over 13 feet high. Each private terrace will offer exclusive vantage points of SoFi Stadium and the adjacent demo field in front of the NFL Studio Building, designed for outdoor broadcast experiences and open to the public when not in use by the NFL. An additional 165,000 square feet, spread over floors five through seven, are currently available for lease. Located near major highways, just six miles from the California coast and four miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Hollywood Park will allow employers to attract highly sought-after talent from surrounding areas, including Los Angeles. , Orange County, South Bay, the San Fernando Valley and beyond. Integrated with the incredible retail hub, first-class dining and entertainment, and views of the breathtaking architectural design of SoFi Stadium, businesses have carte blanche to reimagine their future workspaces and make their own Hollywood Park. Reshaping the Los Angeles shopping scene The first phase of the vibrant Hollywood Park shopping district will total 500,000 square feet, with 320,000 square feet currently under construction and slated to open in spring 2022. Starting next year, Hollywood Park will bring together local businesses and major international brands spanning several blocks and pedestrian courtyards. With a focus on diversity and inclusion, new tenants at Hollywood Park will showcase local concepts, including LUVFUL led by Peace Love Reedburg of South Los Angeles, a new location for Los Angeles’ own.Gourmet Tacos from Sky, founded by female entrepreneur Barbara Burrell, a second location for a family-owned juice bar based in InglewoodAntojitos Martin, and a second location in Inglewood for Art gallery in residence, a platform for color artists. These new retailers will be joined by the global luxury cinema companyCinpolis, the last company of Lynne Weaver, founder of Inglewood’sBrewing Company of the Three Weavers, and Long Beach’s Iconix Fitness. As a smart city, Hollywood Park will provide all commercial tenants with access to a robust security and infrastructure network, interconnected with the sophisticated offering of SoFi Stadium. Thanks to a connected mobile application, residents, tenants and visitors will benefit from a series of advantages that will enhance their experiences on site. Future Hollywood Park customers will enjoy experiential retail programming, such as lakeside restaurants and cocktails; summer movies and local music in the park; art exhibitions; a 20,000 square foot international culinary market, and more. New raised apartment residences within a thriving retail and entertainment community Hollywood Park’s first 314 residences will be completed a few months after Super Bowl LVI in 2022. A new collection of sophisticated residences will provide easy access to vibrant businesses, a range of restaurants, shops and entertainment venues and miles of greenery, sidewalks and cycle paths. Designed to appeal to the most discerning tenants, Hollywood Park residences will offer bright and airy living spaces with private balconies, expansive ceilings and timeless design. A collection of cutting-edge amenities will include expansive home workspaces, alfresco dining areas, large sky decks, a landscaped swimming pool with private cabanas and spa terraces, a club room, rooms screening, fitness studios, pet spas, secure bicycle and vehicle parking, and more. To learn more about Hollywood Park, please visit www.hollywoodparklife.com and follow Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.







