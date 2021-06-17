Thursday, June 17, 2021 horoscope

Moon alert

There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions until 11:00 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you are aware of your health. Or maybe, your pet? (Woof!) More likely, you will have to work for someone else’s good; also, you might not be credited for what you do. (What?) Disappointment.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s a relatively easy day to live. If you can, chat with others. You are also interested in the arts, music, movies, and fun outings. Romance will be more passionate and involved today. You also feel protective of someone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You want to retire on your own to a private place because it feels good. It’s the perfect day to belly-gaze or relax in privacy. (You may realize how much your habits dictate your life.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In conversations with others today, you feel the need to make an emotional connection. You want the real thing. The essential. You don’t want superficial gossip. You need a meaningful conversation. Nobody? Nobody? Bühler? Nobody?

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You might identify with your possessions, which is why you might want to show something. Or maybe you won’t lend someone something because it’s too valuable. You are focused on your money, which is why you are also more aware of your spending habits. Its good.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

Today you are feeling more emotional than usual, there is no doubt about it. You are emotionally generous and emotionally demanding. This is because you feel a strong urge to relate to others. Note: It is good to know that your luck is slightly better today, which is why you can ask the universe for a favor.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your pace has been a bit hectic and busy lately, which is why today you will welcome solitude in beautiful surroundings. Preferably with a good snack something tasty. (Then you will feel reassured.) You will also have the opportunity to pull yourself together and get back on your feet before you hit the road.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

A conversation with a friend, maybe a woman, will be meaningful to you. No doubt you will feel a bond with this person who reassures you. In fact, this increased confidence or closeness will encourage you to share your dreams for the future with them. Why not?

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You should be aware that people are noticing you more than usual today. Do you need to do some damage control? Check your zipper? It’s the kind of day when you might have a public argument with a loved one. (People can hear you whistling.) Relax, be aware of it.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Because you yearn for excitement and adventure today, you want something to happen! You don’t want the same old man, the same old man. Obviously, if you want a different result, you have to do something different to make it happen. Go somewhere you’ve never been before. Meet people from different backgrounds. Do something.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

While this is a fun and entertaining time for you, you can’t ignore the business. Not forever. What’s going on with your bank account and other paperwork issues? Take care of the loose details, or at least check them out so you know what’s going on.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Today, you need to be cooperative with others, especially those who are closest to you. Be nice to them. This is because the moon is opposite your sign. In two weeks, when the moon is in your sign, they must be nice to you.

If your birthday is today

Actor Thomas Haden Church (1960) shares your birthday. You are witty, entertaining, creative and adaptable. You have a good-natured, outgoing style, and yet you are a serious person with serious concerns. You can be impulsive. In a nine-year cycle, you are now one year away, which means it’s a time of new beginnings and new beginnings. Be receptive to all possibilities. Open any door!