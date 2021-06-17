Actor Mithun Chakraborty questioned by Kolkata police





Veteran actor-turned-BJP politician Mithun Chakraborty was questioned by Kolkata police almost Wednesday, on the basis of an FIR filed against him, alleging the actor was responsible for “instigating” violence through his speeches during the BJP election campaign in Kolkata on March 7. The complaint filed against him at the Maniktala police station, which was treated as FIR, alleged that the movie star had incited post-election violence in West Bengal through his hate speech. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty had gone to the Calcutta High Court for overturning the FIR against him. However, the court ordered police to virtually interview the actor via video conference. The actor pleaded that he only gave dialogue from his popular films in his popular demand speech and that those were not meant to be literal.

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) employee filed a complaint with the police at Maniktala Police Station against Chakraborty for inciting and provoking BJP employees. Chakraborty was virtually questioned by Kolkata police in connection with the case against him for his alleged hate speech. The virtual interrogation lasted 45 minutes, starting at 10:40 a.m. The actor claimed during virtual interrogation that he had used such dialogue from films, which were only recreational, and that he was innocent and had no connection with any offense. Kolkata police asked him why he chose these specific dialogues. He said, however, that these dialogues were not his and therefore was not responsible for them. The deputy officer in charge of the Maniktala police station is the investigating officer in the case. The 71-year-old actor, who was a star BJP activist in Bengal’s parliamentary elections, joined the saffron party on March 7 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had organized countless roadshows and public gatherings in various parts of the state. In the complaint it was mentioned that the famous actor used phrases like marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (will hit you here and the body will land in the crematorium) and ek chobole chobi (a snake bite and you will turn into a photo) at a rally in Calcutta after joining the BJP on March 7. The award-winning national actor, however, told the court that he had just spoken popular dialogues from his films at the request of the public. On March 7, while addressing a mega rally and the first BJP rally at Kolkatas Brigade Parade Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the keynote speaker, Chakraborty said: Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi friend ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chobi (Don’t confuse me with a harmless snake, I’m a cobra, I can kill people in one bite). This dialogue is taken from his 2006 film, Abhimanyu. He also used another dialogue from his film “MLA Fatakeshto,” which also came out in 2006, “Marbo ekhaney … lash porbay shoshaney (” I’ll beat you here. Your body will be found in the crematorium. “) The dialogues are very popular and Chakraborty argued in court that he had not used dialogue in the literal sense.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos