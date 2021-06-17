Christchurch Hollywood massacre sparks anger in New Zealand

Written by Natasha Frost

A planned Hollywood film of the Christchurch Mosque massacre sparked a strong backlash in New Zealand, with Muslims denouncing the directors’ decision to focus not on the pain and resilience of communities, but rather on the response of the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

More than 60,000 people have signed a petition calling for the film to be shut down. Ardern released a statement distancing herself from the film, on which she said she was not consulted. The mayor of Christchurch said film crews would not be welcome in his town, and a New Zealand producer dropped production on Monday.

Some Muslims said the film, as offered, would exploit their trauma and engage in white saviorism by making Ardern the central character.

It’s really intensely hurtful, said Guled Mire, a Fulbright scholar at Cornell University and a member of the New Zealand Muslim community.

He added that he and others had only heard about the film through social media.

While Jacinda Ardern has been hailed around the world for her compassionate response to the massacre, Muslims in New Zealand have said films centered on her are part of a long Hollywood model of marginalizing minority populations. (AP / File)

The grief is still very deep for many victims, their families and the community as a whole, Mire said.

The film, announced Thursday, is called They Are Us, taking its title from Arderns’ comments on the Muslim community after the 2019 shootings at two mosques, in which more than 50 people died. It would star Australian actress Rose Byrne as the grieving Ardern.

The director of the film, New Zealand screenwriter Andrew Niccol, told Deadline that the film touches on our common humanity, which is why I think it will speak to people around the world. He added: This is an example of how we should react when there is an attack on our fellow human beings.

While Ardern has been hailed around the world for her compassionate response to the massacre, Muslims in New Zealand have said films centered on her are part of a long Hollywood model of marginalizing minority populations.

It was quite shocking to see that in 2021 we are still making those movies that you would probably see in the 1920s or 30s in Hollywood where the white saviors go to the desert, said Iranian writer Ghazaleh Golbakhsh. -New Zealand, academic. and filmmaker. All this refers to this kind of colonialist and orientalist fantasy.

Although U.S. media reports suggested that the Muslim community had consulted about the film, several members said they did not know anyone who had been involved in the project.

The problem is, the film is about Jacinda Ardern, but that’s not her story to tell, said Adibah Khan, spokesperson for the New Zealand National Association of Islamic Youth, who organized the petition. This is the story of the victims and their community of victims, and the truth is that they were not consulted at all.

Mohamed Mostafa, whose father was killed in the attacks, said he felt exploited by the film project.

The film would star Australian actress Rose Byrne as the grieving Ardern. (Photo: Hulu)

Someone trying to exploit my pain and agony and suffering and for what benefit? he said.

He added that white saviorism was a false narrative.

There are no saviors here because we have 51 casualties in history, he said. If we had a savior, we would have no casualties.

Golbakhsh compared the proposed film to Green Book, the Oscar-winning film that was dismissed by critics as a fantasy of racial reconciliation.

It’s kind of encouraging the idea that any non-white person is either too weak or not as interesting, and therefore kind of pushes them into the background, as a non-three-dimensional character, he said. she declared.

A report from the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative released last week found that Muslims, who make up nearly a quarter of the world’s population, made up less than 2% of the speaking characters in the highest-grossing films made between 2017 and 2019. Almost 20% of the Muslim characters who appeared were killed at the end of the film, often in a violent death.

I sincerely hope that this project will be canceled and that we will never hear from it again, Mostafa said. When we were ready to tell the story, we might do it someday. And that will be our story to tell.