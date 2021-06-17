A continuing legacy of legendary artists

For Disney World’s 50th anniversary this year, the Imagineers are redesigning the iconic Cinderella Castle in the style of a legendary artist – Mary Blair. For this incredible Oklahoman, art took her from McAlester to the Magic Kingdom.

Mary Robinson (Blair) was born in McAlester in 1911. She once wrote that “she grew up degrading textbooks with crude drawings”.

According to the Pittsburg County Genealogical and Historical Society, she lived in homes on East Comanche, North East Street, and West Harrison. Mary’s aunt worked at Dow Coal and Coke and her father at Choctaw Press Brick Company.

Author Jeff Kurtti worked at Disney for years and studied Mary before and after her time at Disney.

“I don’t think anyone is really forgetting their childhood roots,” Kurtti said.

Like many Okies from the Dust Bowl era, the Robinsons moved to California in the 1920s. Mary married another LA art student Lee Blair in 1934 and the two turned to a studio that was hiring during the Great Depression.

“One of the biggest employers of artists in Los Angeles was Walt Disney,” said Mary Platt, director of the Hilbert Museum for California Art at Chapman University.

“Walt liked hiring people from the Midwest because he was from Missouri himself. So it’s something he had in common that probably helped their bond,” said Nathalia Holt, author of Queens of Animation. , a book about Disney’s first female artists.

“Mary represented a facet of Walt Disney himself. She represented a joy and pleasure in his work that reflected a sense of childhood and innocence,” Kurtti said.

Mary left Disney in 1941. Her family, however, convinced her to ask Walt to return to work before a group of Disney executives and artists, including Walt, were about to tour. of goodwill in South America.

She was rehired, and many Disney pundits said the trip was an artistic wake-up call for Mary.

“You are inspired by everything around you, the sights, the sounds – I mean everything – the voices, the music,” Platt said.

Over the next 12 years, Mary created the concept art that was the foundation for Disney animation in Cinderella, Peter Pan, and Alice in Wonderland.

Behind the scenes, life wasn’t a fairy tale for Mary. She had miscarriages before giving birth to her two sons. She is also said to have suffered domestic violence.

These personal details were communicated to author Nathalia Holt by Mary’s surviving family and were never disclosed publicly until Holts’ book.

It really shows how strong and able she was to persevere, Holt said.

Before Mary quit Disney for good in 1953, she also created concepts for Lady and Sleeping Beauty Trampand. According to Holt, the character Maleficent was primarily the creation of Mary.

The author argues that Marys ‘artistic style helped inspire modern Disney classics like Pocahontas’ “Colors of the Wind” theme and Ellie’s character in Up.

“It’s really amazing what she could do in such a short life,” said Holt.

The kids on Its A Small World rides at Disney, numerous illustrations in Little Golden Books, and massive murals – all completed before his death in 1978 and all by McAlester’s artist whom Walt adored.

“Mary Blair’s work for Disney, due to the Disney legacy audience, will be seen and known for lives to come,” Kurtti said.