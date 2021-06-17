Bollywood singer Akriti Kakar explains how she keeps fit physically and mentally

Being a celebrity isn’t easy, and no one understands it better than Bollywood singer Akriti Kakar. In a freewheeling conversation with Health Shots, she talks about maintaining her physical and mental health, her coping mechanism during the pandemic, and more.

There are songs that get you moving and grooving, every time! Think of numbers like saturday saturday (of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania) and Iski Uski (2 States) want to enter a dance? Well, so do we! This is the magic of the powerful voice of Bollywood singer Akriti Kakars. She is one of the most talented singers in the film industry, and every time she releases her songs we can’t help but be impressed! Although there is a lot of talk about his real life, few people know about his real life.

In an exclusive chat with Health shotsAkriti tells us all about his coping mechanism for staying fit physically and mentally as a celebrity, the impact of social media on his mental health, and more.

Coping during the pandemic



The negativity caused by covid-19 has touched people from all walks of life. The case is similar with Akriti, who has had sleepless nights, especially during the second wave of the pandemic.

It was really difficult to deal with this time around. With such negativity and sad news pouring in every day from everywhere or the loss of extended family members, it has been difficult. It was out of the question to follow a schedule, but I did not fight for it. I slept when I wanted to, I ate what I wanted, exercised for a few days religiously, but couldn’t continue. I also joined a group of friends, who were selflessly donating ration kits to hundreds of needy families across the country, she adds.

Akriti also relied on guided meditation for mental peace. There were days she did riyaz, only when she was up for it! Deep cleaning the house and spending time with her parents and puppies also helped her a lot!

Eat healthy as a celebrity

As a celebrity who is constantly in the spotlight, it is important to be in good physical and mental shape. But it’s not as easy as it sounds either, especially with a busy schedule. Akriti has managed to strike the right balance.

Here is how, I try to make the right choices most days, especially when I travel, as the sleep cycle is also disrupted. What I don’t overlook is my water intake every day. Hydration is so necessary for my voice to be in good condition. But I often cheat too, I mean what’s the point of working so hard when you travel to such great places and don’t try the local cuisines ?, she says.

Akriti is an avowed foodie, and she loves experimenting with different cuisines! Even if she goes too far, she makes a point of balancing it later.

Social networks and mental health

With an increase in social media, access to celebrities has grown dramatically. But being under the scanner can sometimes become very difficult. That’s why Akriti tries to do a social media detox for a few days every now and then.

More than often, I find myself picking up my phone to open social media apps without realizing it. During this confinement, I did not want to post much on Instagram. I was so engrossed in providing medicines and beds for those in need, including my own family in Delhi. During the days that I wasn’t posting, my fans were worried and my engagement was going down, she explains.

But Akriti thinks it will have an impact on someone, if there is a lot of pressure to be active all the time.

I’ve always given my state of mind more importance than I expected. I’m transparent as a person, and I like to keep it that way on social media too, she says.

Like other celebrities, Akriti has also faced trolling. Although it would bother her at first, she got used to it after a while. Today, it doesn’t really affect him.

There will always be people who are not happy with what you do, no matter how perfect you try to be. They commented on everything from my lipstick shade to my hair to another Kakar! The ratio of good comments to trolls would be 7: 3 But when I read positive comments, where people have told me what my song means to them or how I inspire them, it makes me sleep peacefully at night, says -it.

A word of advice



There are so many women who admire Akriti and want to be like her. Here’s what she wants to tell them, I listened to the voice of my heart a few years after starting my career. But they say it’s never a bad time to do the right thing. I just want to tell you to have your own voice! Never be afraid to be who you really want to be… young, old, tall, thin, tall or short shouldn’t matter. What you do must speak! And remember, there will always be more people who would like to put you down than those who encourage you. Those who encourage you deserve your attention, she concludes.