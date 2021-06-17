James Gunn confirms Suicide Squad 2 will have post-credits scenes





Suicide Squad writer / director James Gunn confirms that the next standalone DC Extended Universe sequel will include post-credits.

The suicide squad Writer / director James Gunn confirms that the next standalone DC Extended Universe sequel will include post-credits scenes. While the film was a critical disappointment, the big box office comebacks from David Ayer’s predecessor sparked Warner Bros. ‘ interest in continuing the franchise, including the well-received one directed by Margot RobbieBirds of preyspin off. After years of a writing and directorial hand-swapping project, it was Disney’s dismissal of Gunn fromGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3who finally saw the Suicide Squad following find your guide. Gunn may have been reinstated by Disney for the third installment of its Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, but Marvel director Kevin Feige saw the mistake in the studios manners and gave Gunn the opportunity to take the lead. time needed to doThe suicide squadbefore returning toGOTG. With the pandemic resulting in production delays and stars logging into other projects, Gunn took the opportunity to expand his DC CV with HBO Max’sPeacemakerseries centered on the character of John Cena from the film. Even with all those irons on fire, Gunn often takes the time to answer some fans’ questions on social media and he starts over. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Suicide Squad 2: Starro’s Powers & Origin Explained As he is known to do, Gunn took time on Twitter to answer the burning questions in the minds of his followers for the upcoming DCEU movie. In addition to discussing runtime, Gunn was asked if the movie will include any post-credits footage, as comic book movies are known at this point, and Gunn has confirmed that he will. See what Gunn had to say below: The comic book world got used to the post-credits scenes, practically demanding it after the 2008sIron Manmade it a common practice within the MCU and every subsequent franchise. Gunn previously teased that the film would have more of a post-credits scene, which makes his new confirmation not too surprising but good news nonetheless. Looking at Gunn’sGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, its post-credits scenes are always filled with hilarity, fan service, and intriguing setups of what’s to come for both the series and the larger franchise. With Harley Quinn’s future in the DCEU still unconfirmed at the time of writing, it certainly raises the question of what Gunn is bringing to the table withThe suicide squadpost-generic scenes. Given the chaos that will ensue and the multiple deaths of characters promised by Gunn, anything is possible for the sequel. With a little over a month before the film’s arrival, all questions will be answered soon enough. More: The Suicide Squad Secretly Just Made Harley Quinn DCEU More Like Batman Source: James gunn John Wick 4 reportedly eyeing Wesley Snipes for swordsman role

About the Author Grant Hermann

(186 articles published)

Grant Hermanns is News Writer for Screen Rant, having recently joined the team. In 2015, while still in college, Grant made his debut in the entertainment journalism industry with the creator-friendly site Moviepilot until it closed almost three years later. From there he joined the staff of ComingSoon.net and was its associate editor before joining Screen Rant. To say he’s a movie and TV lover would be an understatement and when he’s not consuming en masse you can find him exploring the world of Dungeons & Dragons with friends or making his way through. slowly in its backlog of games. More from Grant Hermanns







