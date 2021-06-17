Today in history 06/17/21 | national

Today is Thursday, June 17, the 168th day of 2021. There are 197 days left in the year.
The culmination of today’s history
On June 17, 1994, after leading police in a low-speed chase on Southern California freeways, JO Simpson was arrested and charged with murder in the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. (Simpson was later acquitted in a criminal trial, but was found responsible in a civil trial.)
In 1775, the Revolutionary War battle of Bunker Hill resulted in a costly victory for the British, who suffered heavy losses.
In 1885, the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York harbor aboard the French ship Isere.
In 1933, the Kansas City Massacre took place outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, as a group of gunmen attacked law enforcement officers escorting a federal prisoner. Frank Nash; four of the officers were killed, along with Nash.
In 1963, the Supreme Court of the United States, in Abington (Pa.) School District v. Schempp, struck down, 8-1, the rules requiring the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer or the reading of Bible verses in public schools.
In 1967, China successfully tested its first thermonuclear (hydrogen) bomb.
In 1972, the president Richard nixon the eventual downfall began with the arrest of five burglars inside the Democratic headquarters in Washington, DC’s Watergate complex.
In 1986, the president Ronald reagan announced the retirement of the Chief Justice Warren Burger, which has been replaced by William Rehnquist.
In 2013, the United States Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that states cannot require proof of citizenship from people registering to vote in federal elections unless they obtain federal or judicial approval. to do it.
In 2019, Iran announced that it was breaking the international agreement that prevented it from manufacturing nuclear weapons; the announcement meant that Iran could soon start enriching uranium just steps away from military grade levels. President Donald trump The administration followed Iran’s announcement by ordering 1,000 additional troops in the Middle East.
The United Nations endorsed gay, lesbian and transgender rights for the very first time, passing a resolution hailed as historic by the United States and other donors and decried by some African and Muslim countries.
President Barack Obama, his wife and their daughters traveled to Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico as part of a Father’s Day long weekend that was also designed to draw attention to the natural wonders of the Americas.
Atlanta prosecutors lay murder charges against white police officer Garrett rolfe in the fatal shooting of a black man, Rayshard Brooks, following a struggle; a second officer, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault and breaking his oath.
Quaker Oats has announced that it will withdraw the Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company recognizes that the characters’ origins are based on a racial stereotype.
Portland, Oregon city commissioners voted to cut the police budget by $ 16 million in response to concerns about the use of force and racial injustice.
Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving brother of President John F. Kennedy, has died at his New York home at the age of 92.
Los Angeles prosecutors said the actor Danny masterson from That 70s Show was arrested and charged with raping three women in the early 2000s; the actor denied the charges. (A judge ordered Masterson to stand trial on three counts of rape.)
Movie director Ken loach is 85.
Singer Barry manilow is 78 years old.
Former Speaker of the House Triton Gingrich is 78 years old.
Actor Joe Piscopo is 70 years old.
Actor Mark Linn Baker is 67 years old.
Rock singer Biafra jelly is 63 years old.
Producer-director-writer Bobby farrelly is 63 years old.
Actor Thomas Haden Church is 61 years old.
Actor Greg Kinnear is 58 years old.
Olympic Gold Medalist Speed Skater Dan Jansen is 56 years old.
Actor Jason patriit is 55.
latin pop singer Pauline Rubio is 50 years old.
Tennis player Venus Williams is 41 years old.
Actor Jodie whittaker is 39 years old.
Actor Manish Dayal is 38 years old.
Country singer Mickey guyton is 38 years old.
Actor Marie Avgeropoulos is 35 years old.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 34 years old.
NHL forward Nikita Kucherov is 28 years old.
Actor Damani roberts At 25 years.