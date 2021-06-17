Matthew McConaughey on Topless Romance Comedies, rejecting millions for Hollywood fame – The Hollywood Reporter





Back then – before he won an Oscar or considered becoming governor of Texas – Matthew McConaughey was known as one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing male stars of a certain genre. He remembers it well. “I’m the go-to guy for romantic comedies. I live in a pad in Malibu surfing the beach topless. I’m the shirtless romantic comedy McConaughey and I’m like, ‘You’re right, these romantic comedies pay for these houses I rent on the beach, baby. Guilty. Come on. ‘ I am fully satisfied with it, ”said the newly appointed 51-year-old. New York Times bestselling author recalled in conversation with Tim McGraw about the latter Beyond influence radio show on Apple Music Country. “At the same time, I started to feel like every romantic comedy script I did, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a good one. I think I can do it tomorrow morning. Then I was like, “Well, I’m glad you feel like you could do this tomorrow morning”, but I was like, “I want to be scared”. I want to look at something and say to myself, ‘Oh, I don’t know what I’m going to do with this.’ I want to dive into a pool and be confident that I’m going to go up the other side rather than make the trip and come back bloody. Although he did not select specific titles, McConaughey’s romantic comedy series included 2001 The wedding planner facing Jennifer Lopez, 2003s How to lose a guy in 10 days facing Kate Hudson, 2006 Launch error facing Sarah Jessica Parker, 2008s Fool’s gold facing Hudson and 2009 Ghosts of girlfriends from the past facing Jennifer Garner. His desire to “be afraid” and “get bloody” led McConaughey to a career rebirth, which he embraced but only after rejecting huge piles of money. Everett (2) “They started with an offer of $ 8 million. I said no. They started $ 10 million. I say no. They go to $ 12.5, I said, “No, thank you”. They go up to $ 14.5, I said, “Let me read this script again. Let me tell you that at $ 14.5 million it was the same words as the $ 8 million offer, but it was a more well-written script, sir. It was a fun scenario. He had more. But I said no, “he detailed, without mentioning the title of the project.” Now when I said no to that, I think that kind of invisible lightning went through Hollywood and they said : “Oh, McConaughey isn’t bluffing. He’s not kidding.” Then it all stopped. Nothing came in. For another 14 to 15 months, nothing came in. He accepted the drought and even considered a new profession – perhaps a conductor or a high school football coach – but that turned out to be unnecessary, as the phone would eventually ring without picking up. “As soon as I was spiritually healthy with ‘I might not be going back to Hollywood, I might be doing something else with my life, I didn’t need to.’ I wasn’t looking [for] like, ‘Am I ever [going to work again]? ‘ Ring, guess who is [got] a new good idea for Lincoln Lawyer, for Killer Joe, for Magic mike, for Mud, for Real detective, for Dallas Buyers Club? “he explained.” Because I found anonymity in those two years – I didn’t mark a mark – and no one knew where I was. By not being there, they were like : “Do you know who a brilliant new idea is? McConaughey for that. Then when they arrived, I jumped on them. McConaughey’s full conversation with McGraw, which spans fame, fatherhood, growth and the search for peace as a parent, can be heard here.







